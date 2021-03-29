Fratto denied parole a decade after West Wendover murder

ELKO – A woman convicted in the murder of a West Wendover teenager has been denied parole in her first hearing since being incarcerated in 2012.

Toni Fratto appeared before Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on Feb. 24 via video conference in regard to her second-degree murder conviction in the death of 16-year-old Micaela Costanzo.

Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram stated on Monday Fratto’s parole was denied.

Fratto and Kody Cree Patten, both of whom are now 28 years old, were convicted in the March 2011 death of Costanzo. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave five miles outside of West Wendover.

For his first-degree conviction, Patten received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Patten and Fratto each received a consecutive sentence of 8-10 years in prison for the use of a deadly weapon tacked on to their life sentences.

Ingram explained Fratto would have to serve a minimum of 18 years – 10 years for the second-degree murder conviction and eight years for the deadly weapon enhancement – before she could be released.