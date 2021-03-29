Fratto denied parole a decade after West Wendover murder

ELKO – A woman convicted in the murder of a West Wendover teenager has been denied parole in her first hearing since being incarcerated in 2012.
Toni Fratto appeared before Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on Feb. 24 via video conference in regard to her second-degree murder conviction in the death of 16-year-old Micaela Costanzo.
Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram stated on Monday Fratto’s parole was denied.
Fratto and Kody Cree Patten, both of whom are now 28 years old, were convicted in the March 2011 death of Costanzo. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave five miles outside of West Wendover.
For his first-degree conviction, Patten received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Patten and Fratto each received a consecutive sentence of 8-10 years in prison for the use of a deadly weapon tacked on to their life sentences.
Ingram explained Fratto would have to serve a minimum of 18 years – 10 years for the second-degree murder conviction and eight years for the deadly weapon enhancement – before she could be released.
If Fratto had been granted parole as a result of the February hearing, it “does not mean she walks out of prison. If it was granted, she would then start to serve her second sentence,” Ingram said.
Patten and Fratto were in a relationship at the time of the murder.
During Fratto’s and Patten’s court appearances, a clear motive was never determined. Patten said, ‘I can’t describe what happened. I can’t justify it. I don’t know why,” before he was sentenced.
The homicide received national media attention. NBC’s news magazine show “Dateline” ran a two-hour program on the case two years after Costanzo’s death.
On a Facebook page dedicated to the memory of Costanzo, her family announced on Jan. 1 that they were informed about Fratto’s upcoming parole hearing slated for February.
Another post made on Jan. 25 asked family, friends and classmates to send letters to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners with the mailing address provided.
One day after the hearing, Costanzo’s mother wrote a message hoping her daughter would be “proud” of her sisters, friends and community who endured “the second hardest thing.”
“All of us did our best,” she said. “Let’s see what happens. We tried our best to be your voice.”
Ingram said due to the rules of the parole board, he was not allowed to speak during the hearing.
“However, I wrote a letter to the Board urging them to deny parole,” he said.
Fratto is scheduled for another parole hearing in May 2024.
—
