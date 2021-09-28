 Skip to main content
Fugitive arrested after chase on US 93 near Ely
ELY – A fugitive from South Carolina was arrested Monday in White Pine County following a chase that ended on U.S. Highway 93 near the Elko County line.

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office was informed Monday that suspects in an attempted murder and kidnapping might be in the Ely area.

“Deputies patrolled the area and located the vehicle that they were operating,” stated the sheriff’s office. “Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield and fled northbound on US 93.”

Their vehicle was pursued by deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers until it stopped near mile marker 83. Both occupants were arrested without further incident.

Burton W. Chavis, 33, of Gilbert, South Carolina was wanted on a warrant and Shanna M. Daigle, 31, also of Gilbert, was driving the vehicle.

According to the Lexington County Chronicle, Chavis and Bobby James Murphy III, 27, are accused of forcing a Lexington man out of his home and shooting him on Sept. 18. Murphy was arrested that day.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said a shot fired by Chavis struck the victim as the two men tried to force him into a car, the Chronicle reported.

According to the White Pine County Sheriff’s office, Daigle was also wanted on the warrant.

Local charges against Daigle included reckless driving, speeding, overtaking vehicles on the left side, and unsafe passing.

