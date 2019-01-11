Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO – A former Elko resident has been charged with cheating and conspiracy in an alleged “card flashing” operation involving three blackjack dealers at two West Wendover casinos.

Braulio Carrillo, 27, of Reno faces three counts of cheating at gaming, three counts of conspiracy to cheat, and burglary related to his winnings at the Montego Bay and Rainbow casinos.

A criminal complaint filed in Elko Justice Court accuses Carrillo of being shown the “hit card” by three dealers between November 2017 and January 2018. Dealers Jeantte Carlos, Anthony Neilson and Jesus Rodriguez were arrested in January 2018.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board conducted an extensive investigation after a table games director reported cheating at the Montego Bay.

On one night, Carrillo was seen winning a blackjack hand three times after being shown by Carlos what card he would receive, a gaming enforcement officer reported. When confronted, she at first denied knowing Carrillo but eventually told investigators that he had approached her about cheating at the game.

Carlos said Carrillo won about $1,000 and she received about $300.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments