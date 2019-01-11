ELKO – A former Elko resident has been charged with cheating and conspiracy in an alleged “card flashing” operation involving three blackjack dealers at two West Wendover casinos.
Braulio Carrillo, 27, of Reno faces three counts of cheating at gaming, three counts of conspiracy to cheat, and burglary related to his winnings at the Montego Bay and Rainbow casinos.
A criminal complaint filed in Elko Justice Court accuses Carrillo of being shown the “hit card” by three dealers between November 2017 and January 2018. Dealers Jeantte Carlos, Anthony Neilson and Jesus Rodriguez were arrested in January 2018.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board conducted an extensive investigation after a table games director reported cheating at the Montego Bay.
On one night, Carrillo was seen winning a blackjack hand three times after being shown by Carlos what card he would receive, a gaming enforcement officer reported. When confronted, she at first denied knowing Carrillo but eventually told investigators that he had approached her about cheating at the game.
Carlos said Carrillo won about $1,000 and she received about $300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.