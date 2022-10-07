Gift card scam targets Elko residents

ELKO – A gift card scam in which the perpetrators pretend to be law enforcement officers is making the rounds again.

Callers are contacting businesses and claiming to be conducting an investigation, according to the Elko Police Department. The person tells the unsuspecting manager or employee they need them to take money from the business and use it to purchase gift cards.

The employee is told to send the gift card information to a fraudulent phone number. Once this has happened, the suspect has access to the money and the business has no way to recover the loss.

“Oftentimes, these scammers are conducting the fraud from foreign countries, beyond the reach of local law enforcement,” stated police. Sometimes the criminal will use a "cloned" phone number, which may actually show what appears to be a legitimate phone number on the victim's caller ID.

“The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that there is never an instance in which a law enforcement agency would request funds be transferred, via gift cards.”

Staff from local businesses who receive such calls should immediately report the scam attempt to law enforcement.