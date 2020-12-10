Gift-card scammer impersonates Elko police

ELKO – The Elko Police Department is warning residents to beware of callers with gift card requests.

Police said an employee at a local business received a phone call on her cellphone and the caller ID showed the number 777-7310, which is the office number for the Elko Police Department.

The male caller identified himself as a sergeant with the police department. He told her specifics about the business and then informed her that her manager was being questioned at the police department about fraudulent bills.

The caller provided a false case number to her. He then asked that she go to Family Dollar and purchase a gift card.

The employee took $370 from the till and applied it to the gift card. She then gave the gift card number to the male caller. She also provided personal information to the caller.

The employee became suspicious and called police.

Officers took a report of “obtaining money/property by false pretense.”

The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that no law enforcement agency would ever request a citizen purchase a gift card for any reason or provide personal information over the telephone.