 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gift-card scammer impersonates Elko police
3 comments
alert top story

Gift-card scammer impersonates Elko police

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

ELKO – The Elko Police Department is warning residents to beware of callers with gift card requests.

Police said an employee at a local business received a phone call on her cellphone and the caller ID showed the number 777-7310, which is the office number for the Elko Police Department.

The male caller identified himself as a sergeant with the police department. He told her specifics about the business and then informed her that her manager was being questioned at the police department about fraudulent bills.

The caller provided a false case number to her. He then asked that she go to Family Dollar and purchase a gift card.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The employee took $370 from the till and applied it to the gift card. She then gave the gift card number to the male caller. She also provided personal information to the caller.

The employee became suspicious and called police.

Officers took a report of “obtaining money/property by false pretense.”

The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that no law enforcement agency would ever request a citizen purchase a gift card for any reason or provide personal information over the telephone.

Criminals can use computer programs or apps to clone numbers for fraudulent purposes. This will cause the number to appear on caller ID.

If you receive a call from an apparently legitimate number and the caller asks for money, gift cards or personal information, hang up and notify police.

3 comments
0
2
2
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News