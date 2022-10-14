Grants to improve juvenile justice in Elko County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced that federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, tribes, and nonprofit organizations in Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs.

Elko County Commissioners are scheduled next week to approve two grants for juvenile justice delinquency prevention.

The juvenile and family court programs will enhance substance use disorder and mental health treatment for juveniles ($750,000) and support a voluntary program for parents with children in the juvenile justice system ($827,466).

The purpose of the project is to reduce recidivism and substance use among juveniles by implementing evidence-based practices to address behaviors that have led to court involvement. Project objectives will address gaps in treatment services by expanding substance use treatment, mental health treatment, medication management, family engagement, case management and recovery supports.

“I’m always working to make sure Nevada has the resources it needs to deter crime and prosecute offenders,” said Cortez Masto. “These funds will support efforts all over the state to prevent human trafficking and school violence, address behavioral health issues, and help law enforcement keep communities safe.”

Cortez Masto’s office said she led the call for robust funding for the Byrne JAG grant program in the FY2022 omnibus bill.

Also, her bipartisan bills to combat law enforcement suicide and provide mental health resources to police officers were both signed into law.