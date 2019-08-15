ELKO – A mother who fired a gun during an argument at the Osino school bus stop on the first week of school last August has been sentenced to three months in jail.
Samantha C. Noel-McLean, 31, was also ordered to complete 25 hours of community service and pay $2,670 in fees and fines.
Noel-McLean was found guilty in Elko Justice Court of one count of drawing deadly weapon in a threatening manner, one count of aiming a firearm at human beings, and one count of discharging a firearm in a public thoroughfare or place of public resort.
Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the bus stop at about 3:45 p.m. that Thursday.
“It was a disagreement between two parents, at which time the suspect Samantha pulled a handgun out,” then-Sheriff Jim Pitts said. “A struggle over the handgun ensued and that’s when the gun discharged.”
No one was hit as the bullet went into the ground.
“The kids weren’t there when this happened,” Pitts said. “This happened before the bus arrived.”
Original charges included assault with a deadly weapon.
Noel-McLean was sentenced last week by Elko Justice of the Peace Elias Goicoechea. She received a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 90 days.
