Gurr files for Assembly

ELKO – Elko Realtor Bert Gurr filed to run for Assembly District 33 on Friday, filling the vacancy left by Assemblyman John Ellison, who terms out at the end of the year.

Gurr announced his intention to run in October and was among the candidates who filed for local and state offices on Friday.

John Gaylor of Spring Creek filed for Elko County Sheriff, running against incumbent Aitor Narvaiza and Wells businesswoman Bella Cummins.

Lincoln Litchfield of Carlin filed for the District 3 seat on the Elko County school board. He will be running against appointee Matt McCarty and Spring Creek resident Eve Daz.

City of Elko

Last week, Elko City Councilmen Giovanni Puccinelli and Chip Stone filed to retain their office.

Stone, who was elected in 2018, is running for a second term on the City Council. Puccinelli, who was appointed after the death of Councilman Bill Hance, also filed last week to remain on the council.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener also filed for re-election. He was challenged by Mike Hagen, manager of Bristlecone Bikes.

Elko County offices

Incumbent Delmo Andreozzi filed for a third term on the Elko County Board of Commissioners for District 2 on March 7.

Attorney Travis Gerber and Steve Grimes of Ryndon filed last week to fill the vacancy left by District 4 Commissioner Cliff Eklund, who terms out at the end of the year.

Other incumbents who filed for County offices include Janet Iribarne-Hutton for Assessor, Tyler Ingram for Elko District Attorney, Cheryl Paul for Treasurer and D Mike Smales for Recorder.

For the Elko TV District Board, Charles Schaer filed for Seat A, and Rick Jimenez filed for Seat B.

Judicial offices

Elko Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist is running to fulfill the last two years of the term in Department A left by Judge Mason Simons, who was elected as Elko District Judge in 2020.

Bryan Drake, who has served in law enforcement for 19 years, filed for Justice of the Peace for Department B, currently held by Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who is not seeking a second term.

In Carlin, Dee Burton-Primeaux filed to retain her seat for Carlin Justice of the Peace after being appointed in December to replace Judge Teri Feasel who retired.

She is being challenged by Brandy Holbrook for the position.

Elko County School Board

In addition to District 3 candidates, former school board trustee Robert Leonhardt filed to regain his seat representing District 2, seven months after he resigned along with four others.

Three appointees, including McCarty, filed to retain their seats on the board, Elko educator Susan Neal for District 1 and West Wendover businessman Jeff Durham for District 6.

As of Monday, no one has filed for District 5, which was the only seat not filled by appointment last year.

Incumbent Ira Wines, who represents District 7, has not filed for office, and no challengers are listed as having filed.

Candidate filing for judicial and non-judicial offices ends at 5 p.m. Friday.

