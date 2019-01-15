ELKO – An Elko man on probation for grand larceny at one hardware store was arrested again for grand larceny at another.
Mark P. Werner, 46, of Elko was booked Jan. 11 at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny.
Werner is accused of taking a cart full of items from Home Depot on Nov. 28.
Police were called when he returned to the store on Dec. 10 and was reportedly seen carrying out a drill box. When a store employee confronted him, Werner claimed his wife had the receipt. They went back into the store to find her but Werner allegedly fled, putting on a yellow raincoat and leaving the store.
The items allegedly taken in November were a drill, ceiling fan, electric pressure washer and a drill-impact driver kit. Total value was just over $755.
Werner was arrested in April 2016 on similar charges involving Franklin Building Supply. Police were notified of multiple thefts at the business, and they identified a suspect after some of the stolen items were posted for sale online.
More than $10,000 worth of items were recovered by police.
Werner pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in a plea agreement and was given a suspended sentence of two to three years in prison with credit for 127 days served. He was also placed on probation for five years, ordered to complete drug court, and ordered to pay restitution to two pawn shops.
Bail on Friday’s charges was listed at $50,000.
Upon review of the 2016 case, Werner was found to be in violation of his probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Boy, those suspended sentences sure do work out well don't they??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.