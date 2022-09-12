Help sought in finding hit-and-run driver

ELKO -- Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a pedestrian being struck early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wells.

At approximately 6:17 a.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a suspected hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near mile marker 354. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne at the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.