 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Help sought in finding hit-and-run driver

  • 0
Nevada State Police

ELKO -- Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a pedestrian being struck early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wells.

At approximately 6:17 a.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a suspected hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near mile marker 354. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne at the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Aug. 17Amanda L. Iler-Wilson and John C. Wilson, married Dec. 14, 2018

Watch Now: Related Video

Restaurant in Gaza started by women for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News