Heroin-dealing mom gets long prison term

ELKO – An Elko mom could serve a maximum of nearly 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to drug and child endangerment charges.

Jessica Ann Hood, 37, was sentenced April 25 by District Judge Kriston Hill. It will be the second time Hood has been sent to prison following similar charges from an arrest in 2013.

Hood was arrested at her Bullion Road residence in January 2020 on charges of selling drugs in the summer of 2019. One of the purchases took place at a car wash in Elko, according to an FBI report. Hood was observed cleaning out her car with her 5-year-old daughter present when she allegedly sold 57.5 grams of black tar heroin for $1,800.

Five days later, agents from the FBI and Elko Combined Narcotics Unit arranged a purchase at Hood’s home. Hood was reportedly paid $4,500 for 79.5 grams of heroin in that deal after an Elko SWAT team served a search warrant.

Detectives found Hood in the kitchen area of the home and her child in the dining area. They searched the master bedroom and found “several hypodermic needles loaded with heroin ready for use, some of the hypodermic needles were uncapped and the needle was exposed posing a health and safety risk,” stated an Elko Police Department report.

“Several pieces of tinfoil with burn heroin marks were located in the master bedroom. All of the tin foil and hypodermic needles were easily within reach of a 5 year old child,” the report continued.

Detectives also reported finding a small wooden box on the dresser containing a meth pipe and a plastic bag containing meth. Two handguns were found in the closet.

Hood pleaded no contest to two counts of low-level trafficking in controlled substances; one count of sale or transportation of a controlled substance, second offense; and one count of abuse or neglect of a child.

She was sentenced by Hill to prison time on all four charges, to be served consecutively for a total of 172 to 592 months. She was also ordered to pay $6,300 restitution to the FBI.

Hood was 28 years old when she was arrested at a River Street home in May 2013 after police found drugs and guns stuffed among toddler’s items.

Narcotics unit officers arrived at the home with a search warrant and found four adults and two children surrounded by methamphetamine, scales, cash, pills, marijuana and pipes, Elko police Lt. Ty Trouten said at the time.

Officers seized more than four grams of meth, and Child and Family Services took custody of a 2-year-old and a 16-year-old who was babysitting the younger child.

Some of the drugs were hidden in the toddler’s clothing, Trouten said. Drugs and guns were stored in a hanging shoe rack used to organize the 2-year-old’s clothing, Trouten said, including a bag of marijuana tucked into the child’s shoe.

Hood was originally arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of child neglect or endangerment, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

She was sentenced to prison in 2016 on drug charges.

