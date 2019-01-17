Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO – An Elko woman facing charges of heroin trafficking and meth possession was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in court.

Sandra K. Smith, 50, was one of five people arrested Aug. 9 at her Stitzel Road residence. Detectives with the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit reported finding a safe containing 24.76 grams of suspected heroin and numerous plastic baggies in the home, along with scales and paraphernalia.

Smith was arrested along with her husband, Stanley K. Smith, after they pulled up to their residence as police were serving a search warrant.

Brianna R. Highland-Luna, 28, of Reno was also booked on trafficking charges. Two Elko men were arrested for drug paraphernalia. In all, more than a quarter pound of heroin was reportedly confiscated that night.

Sandra Smith was booked Wednesday night on $50,000 bail after she was arrested at a local motel.

