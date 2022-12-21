 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High-profile Elko murder case faces challenge

Estrada-Puentes sentenced to life in prison

Eduardo Estrada-Puentes listens while Elko District Judge Alvin Kacin sentences him Jan. 13, 2017, to life in prison with no possibility of parole. Defense attorneys David Lockie and Sherburne Macfarlan sit next to their client. In the background the victim’s mother, Lidia Cortes, clutches a photo of her daughter, Stephanie Gonzalez, as the rest of the family reacts.

 Marianne Kobak McKown

ELKO – A decade-old murder case that galvanized the Elko community into raising awareness of domestic violence continues to face challenges.

Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, now 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors said he strangled Gonzalez while two of their children were in the residence.

Estrada-Puentes filed for a writ of habeas corpus in 2019, claiming that Gonzalez died not from strangulation but from the pressure of blankets and clothes that her unconscious body was wrapped in to conceal her.

Dr. Piotr Kubiczek, who was with the Washoe County Crime Lab at the time of the October 2016 trial, testified that if Estrada-Puentes had let go of her neck after the 10 or 15 seconds it took to render her unconscious, she would not have died.

During closing arguments, Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson had the courtroom pause as he counted off four minutes, the average time it takes for someone to die from strangulation.

Estrada-Puentes’ petition states:

“In other words, the evidence does not rebut this scenario: A) Petitioner had his hands on Stephanie’s throat, not for 240 continuous seconds, but more like 15-30; B) Stephanie went unconscious and quit struggling; C) Petitioner freaked out, thinking he had killed her (which actually he had not – she was not brain dead at that point); D) He tightly wrapped her body under clothes, blankets and pillows to avoid or slow down discovery of the ‘dead body’; and E) the continuous pressure from the pillows, blankets and clothes is what turned Stephanie from ‘unconscious’ to ‘brain dead.’”

Failure to bring out this scenario “is inconsistent with the first degree murder element of ‘deliberation,’” the petition states.

Claiming his counsel was ineffective in pursuing a lesser conviction of manslaughter or second-degree murder, Estrada-Puentes filed a petition against then-Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels claiming unlawful detention.

He also claims that the defense failed to attack the testimony of one of their children who was present at the scene.

A child psychologist could have established “how an honest 5-year-old child can misperceive reality and be manipulated by adults,” the petition states. It claims that verbal threats recalled as being made by Estrada-Puentes could have instead been from the movie “The Bride of Chucky” that the children had watched the night before the homicide.

The petition seeks additional testimony from Dr. William O’Donohue, a psychologist who testified for the defense.

A June 2022 email from O’Donohue states that young children are very suggestible and “studies generally show over 90% succomb [sic] to suggestive influences and then report incorrect memories.” He said it was unlikely that the child saw her mother with a bloody nose, and the suggestion “could have come from a movie.”

District Judge Al Kacin, who heard the original case, signed an order on Nov. 19 for the state public defender to pay $4,000 to Kubiczek as a retainer. A status hearing was held today, Dec. 21.

The murder case was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” in 2012 while authorities were searching for Estrada-Puentes and Gonzalez’s mother Lidia Cortez was raising reward money for his return.

He was located in Mexico in 2014, brought back to Elko for trial, and is currently serving a life sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center.

Cortez created the “Justice for Stephanie” nonprofit fundraiser for domestic violence causes. She died in April 2021.

Eduardo Estrada-Puentes

Estrada-Puentes

 NDOC
