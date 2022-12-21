High-profile Elko murder case faces challenge

ELKO – A decade-old murder case that galvanized the Elko community into raising awareness of domestic violence continues to face challenges.
Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, now 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors said he strangled Gonzalez while two of their children were in the residence.
Estrada-Puentes filed for a writ of habeas corpus in 2019, claiming that Gonzalez died not from strangulation but from the pressure of blankets and clothes that her unconscious body was wrapped in to conceal her.
Dr. Piotr Kubiczek, who was with the Washoe County Crime Lab at the time of the October 2016 trial, testified that if Estrada-Puentes had let go of her neck after the 10 or 15 seconds it took to render her unconscious, she would not have died.
During closing arguments, Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson had the courtroom pause as he counted off four minutes, the average time it takes for someone to die from strangulation.
Estrada-Puentes’ petition states:
“In other words, the evidence does not rebut this scenario: A) Petitioner had his hands on Stephanie’s throat, not for 240 continuous seconds, but more like 15-30; B) Stephanie went unconscious and quit struggling; C) Petitioner freaked out, thinking he had killed her (which actually he had not – she was not brain dead at that point); D) He tightly wrapped her body under clothes, blankets and pillows to avoid or slow down discovery of the ‘dead body’; and E) the continuous pressure from the pillows, blankets and clothes is what turned Stephanie from ‘unconscious’ to ‘brain dead.’”
ELKO — Area law officers are still searching for the estranged husband of a woman who was found dead in her home Sunday in what is believed to be a homicide.
Police are on the lookout for Eduardo Puentes Estrada, 29. He recently returned from visiting his brother in Arizona, and was seen at 6 a.m. Saturday with his wife, Stephanie Gonzalez Estrada, 29, at their 84 Garcia Lane residence.
According to Elko police Lt. Richard Genseal, family members reported her missing because she had not shown up for work at the Scoreboard Sports Bar & Casino in Spring Creek, and had not contacted anyone in her family by phone, which was unusual for her. Family members found her purse, cell phone and car keys in her home.
Officers obtained a search warrant on Sunday for the home. After a short search, investigators found Estrada’s body hidden under clothing in a bedroom. Genseal said there were indicators her death was a homicide.
The cause of death will not be determined until the Washoe County Medical Examiner performs an autopsy.
According to Genseal, the Estradas have three children together, none of whom were at home at the time of Stephanie Estrada’s death. Genseal said they have been placed with family.
Eduardo Estrada’s 1999 Chevrolet Malibu was located Monday at Sunrise Apartments, but as of Monday evening he was still at large. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Estrada is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call Elko Central Dispatch at 777-7300 or the Elko Police Department at 777-7310.
According to Genseal, the public was not notified of the incident until Monday morning via press release because Stephanie Estrada was not located until Sunday, and the department had to verify her death was a homicide.
ELKO — The Washoe County medical examiner has confirmed the death of Stephanie Gonzalez Estrada, 29, was a homicide, according to police.
However, Elko police Lt. Richard Genseal said his department is not releasing any details at this time.
“Please understand that there are details surrounding the death that are specific to the case, and any information released could jeopardize our ability to prosecute the case,” Genseal said.
In the meantime, officers around the area continue to search for Estrada’s estranged husband, Eduardo Puentes Estrada, 29. He was developed as a suspect based on witness accounts that he was seen at 84 Garcia Lane with the victim Saturday morning.
Stephanie Estrada’s family reported her missing later that day when she didn’t return phone calls and hadn’t shown up for work. Her cell phone, keys and purse were still in her home.
Stephanie Estrada was found under a pile of clothes in a bedroom at the residence after officers obtained a search warrant on Sunday. Eduardo Estrada’s silver Chevrolet Malibu was found Monday at Sunrise Apartments.
So far, Genseal said there have been no other leads. Anyone who has seen Eduardo Estrada or knows of his whereabouts should call Elko Central Dispatch at 777-7300 or Elko Police Department at 777-7310. There is a warrant for his arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous.
ELKO — An Elko man wanted by police in connection with the death of his wife was featured Friday on a new episode of “America’s Most Wanted.”
The show, which is on Lifetime network, focused on the details of the case involving Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, who is believed by authorities to have murdered his wife, Stephanie Gonzalez Estrada.
The show also highlighted some of the long-term abuse that occurred in their relationship. “(Eduardo) would push her around and stuff,” their 10-year-old daughter, D’Srey, said on the show. “She would have bruises on her legs and on her arms.”
Estrada-Puentes returned to his Elko home from Arizona in late June to visit family. During his visit, authorities said Stephanie presented Eduardo with divorce papers to sign. It is alleged that on the night of June 25, 2011, he strangled her and hid her body under clothes in a bedroom. Estrada-Puentes then took their three children to his parents’ home and left the area.
According to the show’s website, www.amw.com, Estrada-Puentes is thought to be in Idaho, Nevada or Mexico.
Estrada-Puentes is a SUR-13 gang member and has gang tattoos on his arms and his chest.
Elko police Capt. Will Lehmann said the AMW crew was in Elko a few months ago. The episode was originally slated to air in December, but was pushed back until last week.
Lehmann said the planned episode was kept “hush-hush” by the department so it could air at least once before Estrada-Puentes was alerted by friends or family.
The episode is slated to re-run at 6 p.m. Friday on Lifetime.
The show also featured a Reno-area man who went missing last spring while traveling through northeastern Nevada.
Patrick Carnes was reported missing April 14, and authorities have searched the areas along Interstate 80 from West Wendover to Winnemucca for him and his dog.
The World War II veteran was last seen by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper near Wells during a traffic stop. The encounter was caught on the trooper’s dash camera.
Days after Carnes was reported missing, his car was found off of the interstate at a turn-off near Winnemucca. Neither Carnes nor his dog were found, but Carnes’ personal effects were still in the car.
Anyone with information on either case can call 1-800-CRIME-TV.
ELKO — A local family is looking for justice any way they can find it.
As a grieving family mourns the loss of 29-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez Estrada, a reward fund has been set up in her honor to help resolve her murder.
Called Stephanie’s Reward Fund, donations can be made at either location of the Elko Federal Credit Union by informing the teller of the name of the fund.
All funds raised will be distributed to the person or persons who provide information leading to the capture and conviction of Gonzalez Estrada’s killer.
Gonzalez Estrada is believed to have been murdered by her estranged husband Eduardo Puentes Estrada nearly a year ago. Shortly after the murder, he fled Elko and is believed to be in a western state or in Mexico.
After a year of investigating and collecting evidence, officers with the Elko Police Department are certain of what happened to Gonzalez Estrada, said Elko Police Chief Don Zumwalt. With a warrant out for Estrada’s arrest, all that is left to do is find him.
It’s a challenge the department hasn’t had before.
“We’ve never had a case like this, where we had a suspect we needed and couldn’t find him,” said Zumwalt.
Initially the police department considered setting up a similar fund to encourage public response, however, due to the department’s funding within the City of Elko, it wasn’t possible to budget an account for the money. From there Gonzalez Estrada’s family took it over, and are spearheading the account.
“I hope it generates a lot of support,” said Elko police Lt. Rich Genseal. “The more we can get out to the public, and the more support she can garnish, the more likely it is someone will come forward.”
Both the police department and the family of Gonzalez Estrada are relying on the public’s help to solve the case. Her story was featured on a January episode of “America’s Most Wanted,” and the family has continued to keep her story alive within the community.
“Any time there are extra eyes there, it’s going to make a difference,” said Yvette Waters, executive director of the Committee Against Domestic Violence. “The more people that know keeps the concept and the knowledge out in the public, that we still have a murderer on the lose.”
Though no longer directly involved with the fund, Genseal and Zumwalt said both they and the remainder of the department are in support of it, and are hopeful the knowledge of a reward will lead to the capture of those responsible.
“We hope it will generate a lot of public support and generate some leads on this case,” said Genseal, who added that without input and assistance from the public, officers “are kind of sitting idle on this.”
“We would like to see closure not only for the family, but for the police department. Any time you have an open murder case that’s unresolved, it’s depressing — a black cloud,” said Genseal.
Estrada should be considered armed and dangerous. He is a member of the Hispanic street gang Sur13, police said. Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts should call Elko Central Dispatch at 777-7300 or Elko police at 777-7310.
ELKO — A barbecue fundraiser at Elko City Park increased the reward for a local murder suspect to more than $23,000.
The second-annual Justice for Stephanie barbecue, thrown last month by the family of murder victim Stephanie Gonzalez Estrada, netted $7,000 this year.
The reward fund, housed at the Elko Federal Credit Union, is intended for any tip that leads to the capture of Eduardo Puentes Estrada, who is the only suspect in his estranged wife’s murder.
Gonzalez Estrada was killed June 25, 2011, after which Estrada disappeared.
This year’s barbecue featured food, music and a raffle.
Anyone with information about Estrada’s whereabouts can call the Elko Police Department at 777-7300 or the America’s Most Wanted tipline at 1-800-274-6388.
ELKO — Family and community members will meet at 8:15 tonight to remember Stephanie Gonzalez, who was killed on June 25, 2011.
Gonzalez’s mother, Lidia Cortes, said there will be a candlelight vigil in Johnny Appleseed Park near the Elko City Pool to mark the three-year anniversary of Gonzalez’s death.
Police suspect Eduardo Puentes Estrada, Gonzalez’s estranged husband, killed her in their home in 2011. He has not been seen since the day of her death and is believed to be hiding in Mexico, according to Elko Police Chief Ben Reed.
Anyone with information about Estrada’s whereabouts can call the Elko Police Department at 777-7300.
ELKO — Wednesday marked the three-year anniversary of Stephanie Gonzalez’s death, but for Lidia Cortes, it feels like her daughter was killed yesterday.
Cortes described a sense of foreboding on the day Gonzalez was killed, saying her mother’s instincts warned her of the danger.
“I knew something bad, something wrong, was going to happen,” Cortes said.
Cortes told Gonzalez she should stay at her mother’s house instead of returning to her own home. Gonzalez had an estranged husband, Eduardo Puentes Estrada, and there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship, Cortes said.
Estrada is the only suspect in his wife’s death, Elko Police Chief Ben Reed said. Estrada allegedly strangled Gonzalez in her home on Garcia Lane. Gonzalez was killed on a Saturday, and her body was found Sunday underneath a pile of clothes on a bed in her home. Her two youngest children were in the home when their mother was killed, Cortes said.
Cortes had talked with her daughter about the danger of domestic violence, and Gonzalez wanted to get away from the relationship. However, as Cortes thinks is often the case in those types of relationships, Gonzalez still loved Estrada, her abuser.
Since her daughter’s death, Cortes has begun advocating to stop the cycle of domestic abuse.
“They need help,” Cortes said. “And it has to start with the abusers.”
Gonzalez was one of four Elko County women who were killed in 2011 by men who had existing or previous relationships with the victims.
“I don’t want to forget her,” Cortes said. “And I don’t want to forget the other women who died that year.”
Gonzalez and Estrada had three children together: D’Srey, 13; K’iawna, 8; and Andres, 6. Gonzalez was a wonderful mother, Cortes said, and she loved to be with her children. Cortes and her husband adopted the two girls and one boy after their mother’s death.
Cortes said the whole ordeal has been difficult on the children. They miss their mother, she said, and they still love their father. They want to ask him why he did what he did, Cortes said.
“It’s a double whammy,” Cortes said. “They lost both parents, one forever and one who ran away.”
Estrada took K’iawna and Andres, who were 5 and 3 years old at the time, to his parents’ house after allegedly killing Gonzalez. Cortes said Estrada told his father he had to run an errand, and left the two children with their grandparents.
Estrada hasn’t been seen since.
A state warrant has been issued for Estrada’s arrest. Reed said an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant has also been issued. Estrada, 32, is believed by police to be hiding in Mexico, where he has family.
Reed said it’s challenging that Estrada apparently fled the country, because the Elko Police Department doesn’t have authority in Mexico. However, Reed said his office has communicated with federal and international officials about Estrada.
Elko police have also met with Gonzalez’s family numerous times to discuss the case and any new information, Reed said. Many police department employees feel a connection to the case because Gonzalez worked as a summer intern student at the office, Reed said.
Cortes would like to see her daughter’s killer come to justice. Gonzalez’s family has set up a reward fund to give to anyone who has information that will lead to Estrada’s arrest. Cortes said the fund has $25,240 in it, and people continue to donate to it. The “Stephanie Reward Fund” was set up at the Elko Federal Credit Union.
“I want to thank my family, friends, law enforcement and community members for loving us and supporting us,” Cortes said.
Committee Against Domestic Violence has been especially helpful, Cortes said.
Family, friends and community members gathered at Johnny Appleseed Park Wednesday night to remember Gonzalez during a candlelight vigil.
Kim Aveson knew Gonzalez because her children went to Heat Start of Northeastern Nevada, where Aveson worked.
“They were one of our great families and we miss her very much,” Aveson said during the vigil. “... I really miss seeing her run in to pick up her kids.”
Brandy Lively and Justi Gowin grew up with Gonzalez. All of their mothers worked at Pizza Barn.
“Through life we worked with her, were friends with her,” Lively said.
“We miss her a lot,” Gowin said.
Kimberly Bahe didn’t know Gonzalez, but she remembered hearing about her death. She attended the vigil to honor Gonzalez and said hearing about the family’s trials stuck a chord.
“I just came here to support the family,” Bahe said.
Cortes said she has moments of sadness when she thinks about her daughter. She hasn’t stopped searching for peace of mind.
“It has been a very difficult road,” Cortes said. “We do what we can with what we have.”
Estrada is wanted by the FBI, and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Estrada’s whereabouts can call the Elko Police Department at 777-7300.
Stephanie Gonzalez Candlelight Vigil 6-25-14-4
23-27 de junio
Familia de victima de asesinato busca tranquilidad
ELKO – El miércoles marcó el tercer aniversario de la muerte de Stephanie González, pero para Lidia Cortes, se siente como si su hija hubiera sido asesinada ayer.
Cortes describió haber sentido una sensación de mal presentimiento el día que González fue asesinada, diciendo a su madre que sus instintos la advertían del peligro.
“Yo sabía que algo malo, algo equivocado iba a pasar,” dijo Cortes.
Cortes le dijo a González que debería quedarse en la casa de su madre en lugar de volver a su propia casa. González tenía un esposo extraño, Eduardo Puentes Estrada, y había un historial de violencia domestica en su relación, dijo Cortes.
Estrada es el único sospechoso en la muerte de su esposa, dijo el Jefe de Policía de Elko Ben Reed. Estrada supuestamente estranguló a González en su casa en García Lane. González fue asesinada en un sábado, y su cuerpo fue encontrado el domingo, debajo de una pila de ropa en una cama en su casa. Sus dos hijos menores estaban en la casa cuando su madre fue asesinada, dijo Cortes.
ELKO – A three-year manhunt has ended with the arrest of the lone suspect in the 2011 slaying of Stephanie Gonzalez, according to Elko police.
On June 25, 2011, Gonzalez, 29, was killed in her home on Garcia Lane. Elko police began investigating the case and determined Gonzalez’s estranged husband, Eduardo Estrada, 32, was the suspect.
Estrada allegedly strangled Gonzalez. She was found the next day underneath a pile of clothes on a bed. Her two youngest children were in the home when their mother was killed, according to Gonzalez’s mother, Lidia Cortes.
After allegedly killing Gonzalez, Estrada took the two children, who were 5 and 3 years old at the time, to his parents’ house. Cortes said Estrada told his father he had to run an errand, and left the two children with their grandparents. He wasn’t seen again in Elko, and it was believed he fled to Mexico, where he has family.
Four days after Gonzalez’s death, Estrada was charged with murder in Elko Justice Court and a state warrant was issued for his arrest. Then on July 8, 2011, a federal arrest warrant was issued by U.S. District Court in Nevada. Estrada was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Elko detectives and local FBI agents continued to investigate the murder. FBI agents in Mexico worked with the local authorities in attempting to find him. Since Elko police do not have authority outside of the country, officers have to work at the discretion of the Mexican authorities, Police Chief Ben Reed said.
It was three years, four months and two days after the killing when Elko police received word Estrada had been taken into custody. Reed said Estrada was arrested by local authorities near the city of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was apparently involved in a fight, which led to the arrest, but Elko police do not have more details, Reed said. Elko police were notified at about 9 p.m. Sunday, Lt. Rich Genseal said.
Federal authorities have him in custody, Reed said. The next step is extradition proceedings, a process that will be slow-moving, he said.
“We’ve been advised already that it will be a months-long process,” Reed said. “… I don’t even want to speculate as to how or when. I just want to say he’s in custody.”
Genseal said the extradition process could take anywhere from six months to two years.
Reed wanted to thank the Mexican authorities for helping local law enforcement with the case. He also said the police department has never stopped working on the case.
“I think it’s important that even though we didn’t essentially cause the arrest yesterday, we set the stage for the arrest,” he said.
Reed said the case touched the hearts of a lot of Elko police employees because Gonzalez worked at the department as a summer intern years ago.
“Lidia and her family have been through far more than any family should have to endure,” Reed said.
The family has spoken on behalf of domestic violence victims, and they strive to keep Gonzalez’s memory alive through memorial ceremonies and fundraisers.
Cortes said three other women were killed in Elko County in 2011 by men who had existing or previous relationships with the women.
“I will always continue to fight against domestic violence,” Cortes said. “… I don’t want any of them to be forgotten.”
The family started a reward fund at Elko Federal Credit Union in the hopes the money would encourage people to provide information. Cortes said there is $28,860 in the fund currently, and the money was raised through community donations.
Reed said it hasn’t been determined if the reward money will be given to the authorities who arrested Estrada. He said he would like to know more details before awarding the money and he wants to make sure the family’s wishes are honored.
Cortes was tearful as she spoke about the long-awaited apprehension of her daughter’s alleged killer.
“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. I just want to say thank you to law enforcement here in Elko and in Mexico for working and never giving up on my baby, on our girl, Stephanie. I want to thank the community too for their love and support through all these three years. … I just want to thank God that he has been found and that he’s no longer out there living a good life while my baby’s gone forever,” Cortes said.
She acknowledged she’s been tough on law enforcement over the years because of frustrations on the progress in the case. She also said she could not be convinced Estrada didn’t plan to kill her daughter.
“I just want to say to Eduardo: Your day has come. I hope the day comes that when you are extradited back to the States that you would plead guilty and not put the kids through a trial. … They’ve been through enough.”
Estrada will be transferred into federal Mexican custody, Reed said. He hopes to have more details in the next couple of days regarding his arrest.
“It’s another chapter in a long, difficult story and it may be a lot longer before the next chapters unfold,” Reed said.
ELKO — Four years after Stephanie Gonzalez was killed, Lidia Cortes can’t shake off the feelings of guilt.
“I live with the guilt that I kind of gave up on my daughter,” Cortes said.
Those feelings are, in part, why she continues to push for domestic violence awareness — and for families not to give up.
Gonzalez was killed in her home on Garcia Lane in June 2011, according to Free Press archives. Her estranged husband, Eduardo Puentes Estrada, is accused of murdering her by strangulation. Cortes said her daughter was also a victim of domestic violence.
Estrada is currently in custody in a Mexican prison.
On Friday, organizations are kicking off the fifth memorial softball tournament in Gonzalez’s memory with an awareness event called “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.” The Partners Allied for Community Excellence Coalition’s Elko Hispanic Working Group is working with the White Ribbon Campaign to host the event at 3:30 p.m. at the Herrera Softball Complex. It is sponsored by Barrick Gold Corp.
“We’re asking men and young boys to participate and wear the high heels,” Cortes said.
The walk, which has previously taken place in Winnemucca and Battle Mountain, aims to raise awareness of domestic violence against women. Men are challenged to walk “a mile in her shoes” — and this time, almost literally. Friday’s walk will be 9/10s of a mile, while previous events have been only a quarter mile, Cortes said.
The general public is also invited to attend. Men are encouraged to bring their own high heels, but some will be available for them to use. Cortes said a member of her group will be wearing red stilettos.
“It’s kind of a fun twist to a serious (issue),” she said. “We want to bring awareness.”
According to a new Violence Policy Center study, Nevada ranked fifth in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men per 100,000. The study stated Nevada’s homicide rate of females murdered by males in single victim/single offender incidents in 2013 was 1.95 per 100,000. The national average rate was 1.09 per 100,000.
For Cortes, events such as the walk are her forum to bring up a “very tough subject.”
“I’m not giving up,” she said. “It’s too late for me to help my daughter, but if I can help somebody else’s daughter or granddaughter, they (domestic violence victims) would not have died in vain.”
Cortes would like to see a buddy system in place to help individuals. She also encourages families and friends of domestic violence victims not to give up hope.
“We’re here for them,” she said. “We can’t give up on them.”
Two days before Gonzalez’s death, Cortes said she talked to her daughter about Estrada. Gonzalez was convinced he had moved on from the relationship, Cortes said.
“This cold gloom came over me like a blanket,” she said.
Cortes has been told that a neighbor had heard Gonzalez’s screams the day she was killed, but didn’t call 9-1-1 because he or she didn’t want to get involved. Cortes wants Elko residents to get involved and call the police if they feel something is wrong.
The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event starts at the softball complex and is free to attend. Water will be provided. The walk continues down Morena Way to College Avenue, down Chris Sheerin Way, in front of the museum and moving across to Sherman Station. Walkers will then strut their heels up 14th Street and make their way back to the softball complex.
The Stephanie’s Last at Bat Adult & Co-ed Softball Tournament is a three-day event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It has been held in Gonzalez’s memory since 2011 by the City of Elko Parks and Recreation department.
“Stephanie’s favorite color was pink, so everyone is requested to wear pink,” said Recreation Coordinator Jerod Linder.
The tournament registration had filled by Wednesday afternoon, with 22 teams from Nevada, Idaho and Utah. Linder said participation has been consistent each year. The $250 registration fee goes to the Parks and Recreation department.
Prizes for the winning team include a trophy and the team’s name on the annual trophy, as well as T-shirts, he said. The second-place team also gets T-shirts.
Gonzalez’s family will begin the tournament with the first pitch, Linder said. The tournament continues on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.
Cortez will be selling beer and bracelets at the event, she said. In the past, these proceeds went for reward money for information leading to Estrada’s capture — up until October 2014, he remained at large. The $28,800 raised over three years then went to the FBI, which will take care of it so the recipient remains anonymous, Cortes said.
This year, the money from her sales will go toward a scholarship fund in Gonzalez’s memory. Cortes said she has one stipulation for future recipients.
“I want it to be used at Great Basin College,” she said.
Cortes, who was born and raised in Elko, attended GBC as a single parent years ago. She received Pell grants and wants to pay it forward.
“I’m very big on education,” she said.
Scholarship applicants will need to write an essay. Cortes is hoping to have the application ready by January.
Cortes’ goal is to have Friday’s walk be the first of many to come in future years. She would eventually like to raise funds at the memorial tournament for a charity or organization, such as Head Start.
ELKO -- Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, who is accused of murdering Stephanie Gonzalez, has been extradited from Mexico and is in Washoe County Jail, said Police Chief Ben Reed.
"The Mexican Federal Government granted the extradition back to the United States to stand trial for murder," said Reed.
Reed explained this case has spanned the local, state, national and international levels.
Estrada-Puentes was brought to Reno Thursday by the FBI, before being transported to Washoe County and booked on the Elko County Warrant. Local police anticipate his transfer to Elko sometime next week, said Reed.
"All the appropriate local authorities have been notified, and now the wheels will start to turn here locally...," said Reed.
Estrada-Puentes is accused of killing his estranged wife, Stephanie Gonzalez, on June 25, 2011. Soon after Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico, where, with the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and spent the past year in custody in Mexico City -- where he underwent extradition hearings.
Estrada-Puentes' warrant, issued in June of 2011, charges him with open murder. This can include first degree murder and all lesser offenses. The warrant has been in effect for four-and-a-half-years, said Reed.
Check elkodaily.com for an update on this article.
ELKO — In a case that has spanned four-and-a-half years, Eduardo Estrada-Puentes has been extradited from Mexico to face charges of murdering Stephanie Gonzalez.
Estrada-Puentes is in Washoe County Jail, said Police Chief Ben Reed.
“We’re pretty elated that he’s here now,” said Lidia Cortes, the mother of Gonzalez.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, was brought to Reno Thursday by the FBI, before being transported to jail and booked on the Elko County warrant. Local police anticipate his transfer to Elko sometime next week, said Reed.
Cortes, who never thought she would see this day, explained to the Free Press that the family is doing well. Now, she has to deal with the waiting and dreads the “unknown.”
She said she is simultaneously happy and bittersweet because “he’s still alive and my daughter is gone.”
She intends to take it one day at a time to “get the justice we need for Stephanie.” Cortes said she wants people to understand, respect Stephanie’s three children, and “please keep the negativity to themselves.” She thanked all who have been supportive.
“We’re all angry,” she said.
This event gives her more peace of mind than closure.
“All I want to know is why?” she concluded.
Estrada-Puentes is accused of strangling his estranged wife, Stephanie Gonzalez, on June 25, 2011. Soon after Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco, said Reed. He spent the past year in custody in Mexico City, where he underwent extradition hearings.
Reed said Estrada-Puentes will be transferred to the Elko County Jail and then face charges in Justice Court.
“It will be in the hands of the judge going forward for all the procedures and setting the hearing dates and so forth,” said Reed.
According to Free Press files, Estrada-Puentes was developed as a suspect based on witness accounts that he was seen at 84 Garcia Lane with the victim that Saturday morning.
Gonzalez’s family reported her missing later that day when she didn’t return phone calls and hadn’t shown up for work. Her cellphone, keys and purse were still in her home.
Her body was found under a pile of clothes in a bedroom at the residence after officers obtained a search warrant on Sunday.
Estrada-Puentes’ warrant, issued in June of 2011, charges him with open murder. This can include first degree murder and all lesser offenses. The warrant has been in effect for four-and-a-half-years, said Reed.
“I would like to thank, and point out to the public, but thank the agencies involved. This was, is still, very good cooperation occurring here between law enforcement agencies at the local, state, federal and international level. All four of those had to come together in this case, at multiple points, in order to get where we are today,” said Reed.
The Elko Police Department has been doing some fine investigative work in recent months. What remains to be seen is how well the rest of the justice system will follow up on their successes.
In midsummer, police conducted an extensive investigation after a local man was struck by a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Jared Kraintz, 35, was simply walking to his car July 15 when he was hit and later died from his injuries.
Police interviewed witnesses, concluded their probe and forwarded it to the district attorney in mid-August. They took the unusual step of holding a press conference in mid-September to announce that they believe there is evidence to support a charge of vehicular manslaughter against the driver.
We contacted District Attorney Mark Torvinen in mid-October, and he said his office has reviewed the case, along with supplemental investigation.
“I believe that a charging decision will be made in the near future,” he told the Free Press last week.
Meanwhile, police themselves came under attack on Aug. 30 when an officer was fired upon while driving his patrol car on Silver Street. Fortunately the bullet did not penetrate the car door, but the shooter could still be facing a charge of attempted murder.
Detectives jumped on the case with all available resources – as they should – and even provided video images of potential witnesses to the press for publication. Their hard work throughout the month of September led to a 32-year-old suspect, and the case was forwarded to the DA.
According to Torvinen, police requested a forensic examination from the Washoe Crime Lab, and his office is still waiting for their report.
“They are constantly working under a deluge of requests for their services, and when a submission for forensic examination is made it is, absent extraordinary circumstances, addressed on a first-come-first-serve basis,” he stated.
We think a bullet fired at an Elko police officer is not only an extraordinary circumstance, but one that other law enforcement professionals would want to put at the top of their list. As long as police are under fire, no one in our community is safe.
In another high-profile case, a man who posted bond on a $100,000 bail for multiple charges of burglarizing Elko businesses in June was arrested again this month on a charge of breaking into the school police office and stealing guns and computers containing sensitive information.
Again, police released video images of the suspect and received many tips from the public. We applaud detectives for putting the resources of news and social media to work in the interests of law enforcement.
Finally, we learned last week that Eduardo Estrada-Puentes has been extradited to Nevada to face charges in the 2011 homicide of his estranged wife. The family of the victim has held many fundraisers over the years in their quest for justice.
This case has taken years of police work and cooperation between local, state, national and international law enforcement agencies, as Police Chief Ben Reed pointed out in announcing the extradition.
It is clear from the above cases that Elko police are going above and beyond the call of duty to help keep us safe. Now it is up to prosecutors and the courts to do their part.
No amount of redevelopment or beautification will make our city a more attractive place to live and visit if the streets are not safe. Quick and effective responses are needed to deal with the disturbing trends in criminal activity that have arisen over the past year.
ELKO — In a case delayed by extradition, law enforcement confirmed that Eduardo Estrada-Puentes was transferred to the Elko County Jail Thursday afternoon.
He is charged with open murder. This can include first degree murder and all lesser offenses.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, is accused of strangling his estranged wife, Stephanie Gonzalez, on June 25, 2011. Soon after Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco. Estrada-Puentes spent the past year in custody in Mexico City, where he underwent extradition hearings.
Estrada-Puentes is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday before Justice of the Peace Mason Simons.
ELKO – Accused murderer Eduardo Estrada-Puentes made his first court appearance Tuesday morning at the Elko County Jail, where the hearing was continued until Nov. 24.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, is charged with open murder for allegedly strangling his estranged wife, Stephanie Gonzalez, on June 25, 2011. Soon after, Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
After Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons explained Estrada’s rights during Tuesday’s proceedings, including that the prosecution must prove Estrada’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, he said Estrada had the right to continue the hearing or retain a private attorney, or petition for a court-appointed attorney.
Defense attorney David Lockie said he was representing Estrada on a “limited appearance for purposes of this hearing only...” He said this was due to Estrada’s lengthy extradition process.
The office of Lockie and Macfarlan has not been retained by Estrada at this time.
The firm is in the process of speaking with Estrada and his family, said Lockie, before he requested the hearing be continued for “purposes of his (Estrada’s) efforts to retain council.”
Representatives of the district attorney’s office did not wish to be heard at that time.
Lockie estimated it would take Estrada about two to three weeks to retain an attorney.
During the hearing, Estrada waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 15 days of the Tuesday court-calendar date.
An attorney status hearing was set for Nov. 24 unless Simons’ office is further notified.
Estrada was remanded back into the custody of the sheriff’s office.
ELKO — In a case where the charge of open murder was filed in 2011, Eduardo Estrada-Puentes’ attorney status hearing was continued for another three weeks.
The 72-hour hearing on Nov. 2 was continued for the same reason. Public Defender Kriston Hill spoke on Estrada’s behalf. She explained to the court that he has yet to retain private counsel.
She asked for him to have additional time to procure defense. Also, she said his family was close to retaining counsel.
Hill explained in the event of that happening, the public defender’s office would prefer not to expend the time and man-hours if the case is to be assigned to another attorney.
The charge of open murder was filed Sept. 27, 2011, and can include first-degree murder and all lesser included offenses, said Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons.
According to NRS, sentencing for first-degree murder can include: life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, is accused of strangling his estranged wife, Stephanie Gonzalez, on June 25, 2011. Soon after, Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco. Estrada-Puentes spent the past year in custody in Mexico City, where he underwent extradition hearings.
Before the Nov. 24 hearing came to an end, the State said it would be presenting approximately 27 witness and need about three days for the preliminary hearing.
Estrada-Puentes will appear before Simons on Dec. 15 for another attorney status hearing. He is being held in the Elko County Jail without bail.
ELKO — Elko area men and women put on their heels and walked over a mile Sept. 18 to raise awareness of domestic violence against women.
The White Ribbon Campaign’s “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event was coordinated locally by PACE Coalition’s Hispanic Working Group and sponsored by Barrick Gold Corp.
“We’re here to show support for the folks that are trying to live without violence in their communities,” said Barrick’s Cortez Hills Operations Support Manager George Fennemore.
Several Barrick employees, as well as PACE volunteers and community members, took the White Ribbon pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.
“The shoes are a visual show of people taking the pledge,” White Ribbon Project Manager Trevor Mayoh said.
White Ribbon is the largest network of men and boys in the world, he said.
The walk kicked off the Stephanie’s Last at Bat Adult & Coed Softball Tournament, which honors Stephanie Gonzalez, who was killed in 2011. Her estranged husband, Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, is in jail facing a charge of open murder.
Lidia Cortes, the victim's mother, said she was grateful for the support and hoped to make the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” the first of many.
“Hopefully next year we’ll get even more women involved and men and young kids,” she said.
Maria Anderson with Barrick’s community relations said her company has also sponsored two walks in Winnemucca and one in Battle Mountain. This is the first “Walk a Mile” event in Elko, and Barrick hopes to “create that awareness and prevention of gender-based violence,” she said.
Barrick also took the event out to its Turquoise Ridge Joint Venture, Goldstrike and Cortez Hills mines.
“There’s been a great response and wonderful support,” Anderson said. “Sometimes it just takes one person to put on the heels and others join in.”
Mark Miller, environmental manager for Cortez, brought out his pink heels that he found online.
“I’ve done it in Winnemucca and Battle Mountain and it doesn’t feel any better,” Miller said, laughing. “It hurts.”
Still, Miller agreed it was for a great cause, and said he hoped the event comes back to Elko.
“Anything we can do to raise awareness is a plus,” Miller said.
Deacon Franklin Martinez with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church attended the event, carrying the White Ribbon sign alongside his wife, Mary Ann, who is with PACE Coalition.
“You have to pay attention with every step,” Martinez said while sporting a pair of striped heeled shoes. “... Now I know what she’s walking through.”
Prior to the walk, which began at the Herrera Adult Softball Complex, a few speakers were invited to address the group.
“All men have a role to play in preventing violence against women,” Mayoh said.
While not all men are perpetrators, they still have a responsibility and a duty as a role model, he said.
Mayor Chris Johnson said that the event was a good example of educating about domestic violence.
“We have to be careful in this society because we have a real tendency to not socialize as we should,” Johnson said. “... We need to be aware of our responsibility in order to be a successful community.”
Committee Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Yvette Waters began by telling those gathered a story about a girl who wondered if she could do anything she wanted to. This girl fell in love with someone who didn’t love her back, and that man eventually tried to kill her.
“That’s my story,” Waters said.
It’s become her mission to combat domestic violence and make a difference in others’ lives.
“Together we’re gonna make a difference and we’re gonna end violence against women,” she said.
ELKO — After two previous hearings, alleged murderer Eduardo Estrada-Puentes was appointed the counsel of the public defender’s office.
During Tuesday’s attorney-status hearing, Estrada-Puentes, 34, asked Judge Mason Simons for another three-week continuance to seek private counsel.
“At this point, Mr. Estrada, my concern is that we seem to be having an ever continuing process of continuances,” said Simons in denying the request.
Simons said he was inclined to appoint the public defender’s office in order for the case to move along.
After stating he did not have any funds or property, Simons declared Estrada-Puentes as fit for appointed counsel and signed off on the order.
If Estrada-Puentes is able to acquire the funds to hire private counsel during this process, that person may be substituted for the public defender’s office.
Due to the large amount of witnesses, Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson requested two full, consecutive days to conduct the preliminary hearing.
Simons set the time and date for 8:30 a.m. on March 3 and 4. He said he intends to conduct the hearing at the jail courtroom.
According to Free Press files, the amended criminal complaint on a charge of open murder was filed Sept. 27, 2011, and can include first-degree murder and all lesser included offenses.
According to NRS, sentencing for first-degree murder can include life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
Estrada-Puentes is accused of strangling his estranged wife, Stephanie Gonzalez, on June 25, 2011. Soon after, Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco. Estrada-Puentes spent the past year in custody in Mexico City, where he underwent extradition hearings.
In a case that has spanned four-and-a-half years, Eduardo Estrada-Puentes was extradited from Mexico to face charges of murdering Stephanie Gonzalez.
“We’re pretty elated that he’s here now,” said Lidia Cortes, the mother of Gonzalez.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, was brought to Reno in October by the FBI, before being transported to Elko County Jail on the murder warrant.
Estrada-Puentes is accused of strangling his estranged wife on June 25, 2011. Soon after, he fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexico authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco, said Police Chief Ben Reed. Estrada-Puentes spent the past year in custody in Mexico City, where he underwent extradition hearings.
According to Free Press files, Estrada-Puentes was developed as a suspect based on witness accounts that he was seen at 84 Garcia Lane with the victim that Saturday morning.
Gonzalez’s family reported her missing later that day when she didn’t return phone calls and hadn’t shown up for work. Her cellphone, keys and purse were still in her home.
Her body was found under a pile of clothes in a bedroom at the residence after officers obtained a search warrant. An amended criminal complaint charging open murder was filed Sept. 27, 2011.
If convicted, Estrada-Puentes cold face life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
After two hearings, Estrada-Puentes was appointed the counsel of the public defender’s office.
Due to the large number of witnesses, Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson requested two full, consecutive days to conduct the preliminary hearing. Judge Mason Simons set the time and date for 8:30 a.m. on March 3 and 4 in the jail courtroom.
Was 2015 half empty or half full, from Elko’s perspective? Either way you look at it, the year brought plenty of surprises to our newspaper’s headlines.
If you measure Elko’s prosperity by the gold price, we ended the year at about a $100 deficit. Not good, but really not that bad considering most mines in the region are still profitable. Investors are still purchasing mines, exploration continues, and an entire new region in eastern Elko County is ramping up for production.
The mixed-bag economy included a burst of construction activity on new motels and apartment complexes, as well as public projects such as the Elko Conference Center. Among the surprises: The school district saw a significant increase in enrollment. One of the first items of business for 2016 will be figuring out where to build another elementary school.
Another story of great consequence to the region’s economy came to a head in September, when the Interior Department decided the sage grouse does not warrant being listed under the Endangered Species Act. Then, surprise! The agency slapped down land-use restrictions that could be just as devastating as a listing for mining and ranching, as well as outdoor recreation. Elko County’s response was swift, and its lawsuit drew backing from Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Readers will be looking for the next development in this conflict as we head into 2016.
Other headlines that took surprising twists and turns over the course of the year included the Stephanie Gonzales murder case. After spending a year in custody in Mexico, suspect Eduardo Estrada-Puentes was extradited to the U.S. and booked into Elko County Jail in October. The 4-year-old case will surely generate more attention in the year to come as it proceeds through the court system.
Two stories involving sexual identity made our top-story list. One was a request from Rural America Pride to fly an LGBT flag at Elko City Hall, a month after the group held its first local parade in June. City council members voted no, after Assemblyman John Ellison said granting the request would open a “Pandora’s Box.”
The school board also said no to a transgender student’s request to use restrooms opposite her biological sex. The ACLU was outraged, but has yet to take any actions in response to the board’s decision.
Another surprising development was the closure of the Horseshoe Club, which had its business license revoked in May, then was denied a sexually oriented business license in December after new owners applied. The former strip club is located right in the middle of downtown Elko’s main street, and had a reputation as a rowdy bar.
And speaking of downtown Elko, business owners had been pushing for the Horseshoe Club’s closure at the same time the City’s Redevelopment Agency was working up plans for revitalizing the district. Alas, the expensive plan was rejected and sent back for modifications. Meanwhile, a shakeup on the advisory board included the unexpected departure of two members plus the City Planner. We hope 2016 brings more positive headlines about Elko’s core business district.
We also hope the New Year brings a safer environment to northern Nevada gold mines. Just as we were completing our wrap-up of the mining year in review, a fourth fatality was reported at Cortez Hills. The increase in mine deaths got the attention of the Mine Safety and Health Administration earlier in the year.
More details about all of the above stories are available in our print and online editions this week as we say farewell to 2015.
ELKO – Almost five years after the murder of Stephanie Gonzalez, Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, 34, appeared in the new Elko Justice Courtroom on a charge of open murder for allegedly strangling his estranged wife.
Lidia Cortes, who has become a proponent against domestic violence in the time following her daughter’s death, was the first witness called to the stand.
Her testimony, and the three others following, allowed the prosecution – led by Chad Thompson and David Buchler – and the defense – of David Lockie and Sherburne Macfarlan – to attempt to establish the sequence of events occurring the morning of her death.
Cortes told the court the family had planned a trip to Wildhorse Reservoir but Gonzalez was not to accompany them.
Gonzalez, said Cortes, stayed at the family’s home that night. The next morning she had a bad feeling before Gonzalez left to go to the trailer she previously shared with Estrada-Puentes and their children to retrieve her work uniform.
Cortes said she never heard from her daughter again.
At that time, Gonzalez worked at Scoreboard Sports Bar & Restaurant.
Estrada-Puentes took the three children to Tucson, Arizona, where he was staying with family. They returned early on June 24.
Cortes explained to the court she became worried when her granddaughter D’Srey was crying in her car because she could not reach her mom.
It was already surprising Gonzalez let the child go with the family as she usually did not let any of them out of her sight, Cortes, her husband Crisoforo and D’Srey stated.
Cortes affirmed Gonzalez retrieved paperwork the same week to initiate her divorce with Estrada-Puentes.
However, a turning point came when Cortes described the days and weeks following the death of Gonzalez.
“All I told them was their mom wasn’t coming back,” she said to the attorneys.
After a brief recess, Cortes described how K’iawna, now 9, told her Gonzalez was dead and Estrada-Puentes killed her.
K’iawna told Cortes there was a lot of yelling in the trailer on Garcia Lane and her mom yelled, “No Eduardo, no.”
A couple of weeks later the young child drew pictures of her mother with a spot around her nose that was blood.
“My mom was very overprotective,” said D’Srey, 14, explaining she usually received a text from her mother every two hours while she was at the reservoir where water and all-terrain vehicles were.
“I didn’t get a text from her all day,” she said.
According to Free Press files, the amended criminal complaint on a charge of open murder was filed Sept. 27, 2011, and can include first-degree murder and all lesser included offenses.
According to NRS, sentencing for first-degree murder can include life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
Soon after the killing, Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco. Estrada-Puentes spent last year in custody in Mexico City, where he underwent extradition hearings.
The preliminary hearing under Justice of the Peace Mason Simons will last approximately two days, after which it will be determined if Estrada-Puentes should be bound over for trial.
More than two dozen witnesses are scheduled to testify, including family members and law enforcement.
ELKO – Friday morning begins day two of a case brought to the courts almost five years after the murder of Stephanie Gonzalez. Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, 34, appeared Thursday in the new Elko Justice Courtroom on a charge of open murder for allegedly strangling his estranged wife.
The first day of the proceeding focused on the events leading up to and the murder of Gonzalez. Additionally, it told the story of a morning that began in Elko for Estrada-Puentes and ended in Tucson, Arizona.
Lidia Cortes, who has become a proponent against domestic violence in the time following her daughter’s death, was the first witness called to the stand.
Her testimony, and the three others following, allowed the prosecution – led by Chad Thompson and David Buchler – and the defense – of David Lockie and Sherburne Macfarlan – to attempt to establish the sequence of events occurring the morning of Gonzalez’s death.
Cortes told the court the family had planned a trip to Wild Horse Reservoir but Gonzalez was not to accompany them.
Gonzalez, said Cortes, stayed at the family’s home that night. The next morning she had a bad feeling before Gonzalez left to go to the trailer she previously shared with Estrada-Puentes and their children to retrieve her work uniform.
Cortes said she never heard from her daughter again.
At that time, Gonzalez worked at Scoreboard Sports Bar & Restaurant.
Estrada-Puentes took the three children to Tucson, Arizona, where he was staying with family. They returned early on June 24.
D’Srey stayed with her mother at Cortes’ house the night of June 24, 2011. The younger children, K’iawna and Andres, went with Estrada-Puentes.
Cortes explained to the court she became worried when her granddaughter D’Srey was crying in her car because she could not reach her mom.
It was already surprising Gonzalez let the child go with the family as she usually did not let any of them out of her sight, testified Cortes, her husband Crisoforo and D’Srey.
Cortes affirmed Gonzalez retrieved paperwork the same week to initiate her divorce with Estrada-Puentes.
However, a turning point came when Cortes described the days and weeks following the death of Gonzalez.
“All I told them was their mom wasn’t coming back,” she said to the attorneys.
After a brief recess, Cortes described how K’iawna, now 9, told her Gonzalez was dead and Estrada-Puentes had killed her.
K’iawna told Cortes there was a lot of yelling in the trailer on Garcia Lane and her mom yelled, “No Eduardo, no.”
A couple of weeks later the young child drew pictures of her mother with a spot around her nose that was blood.
She also told Cortes that Estrada-Puentes dragged Gonzalez.
“My mom was very overprotective,” said D’Srey, 14, explaining she usually received a text from her mother every two hours while she was at the reservoir where water and all-terrain vehicles were.
“I didn’t get a text from her all day,” she said.
D’Srey tried to call her father but he did not answer. She did receive a call from her paternal grandmother asking where she was, as her brother and sister had been dropped off at her house.
The 14-year-old also told the court that her sister described the scene, a little later, by demonstrating with a stuffed bear how her mother was dragged on the floor, pulled by her hair.
Andres was put in another room and said the same thing to his aunt Shania Cortes.
“I remember my dad yelling at my mom,” said K’iawna, explaining to the court he repeatedly called her a bitch.
Gonzalez yelled his name about three times, she said.
The 9-year-old, who spoke via a video conference from an upstairs jury room, said she and her brother Andres were in their parents’ bedroom and Estrada-Puentes had shut the door.
After a great deal of yelling, there was silence for about five minutes.
K’iawna’s testimony, like a great deal of the others, illustrated the time that has passed between the tragedy and when Estrada-Puentes was brought to court.
After telling family members and a social worker, in a recorded conversation, that she saw her mother being dragged, K’iawna told the court she did not see that.
“After I called my dad, I called my mom because I didn’t want to believe she was dead,” she said in explaining the situation after she had been taken to her paternal grandparent’s house.
Thompson asked K’iawna if she remembered previously saying “Dad had used his hands, but there wasn’t any blood on the carpet.”
She said she did not see Estrada-Puentes touch Gonzalez, she only heard them.
Both of Lidia Cortes’ younger children Shania and Nicolas said they did not recall much because of the time gone by.
As the testimonies continued, not only members of the family spoke to the court but also acquaintances of Estrada-Puentes and Gonzalez.
One of those witnesses was social worker Pamela Sheets, who works for child and family services. In her interview with K’iawna, the child said Estrada-Puentes said to Gonzalez, “You are dead,” in a threatening manner.
She also described K’iawna as “avoidant.” The child tried to change the subject with her at times and said she did not see anything when questioned.
Other witnesses included Diane Emery, in 2011 a manager at Scoreboard, who addressed the question of Gonzalez’s work uniform and her punctuality.
“She (Gonzalez) considered 7:30 (a.m.) to be late,” said Emery, who recognized immediately that the victim did not show up for work that morning.
After speaking to a Garcia Lane neighbor and Estrada-Puentes’ father, who claimed to not know answers to most of the questions asked by the prosecution, the focus of the proceedings turned from Gonzalez’s disappearance and murder to Estrada-Puentes’ actions on June 25, 2011.
Raul Becerra Haro, who was dating Estrada-Puentes’ cousin at the time, was asked and agreed to drive Estrada-Puentes that Saturday morning to the Salt Lake City airport.
On the way there, Estrada-Puentes allegedly spoke to a woman about a bank account, said Becerra, a Spanish speaker who could only make out "bank" because it is like the word in her language.
The testimonies of Aubrey Clack and Ricardo Estrada shed light on Estrada-Puentes' journey to Elko and out of the United States.
Clack’s car was the Chevrolet Malibu found by Elko Police at the Sunrise Apartment complex. She said Estrada-Puentes drove it to Elko because the air conditioning was broken in his vehicle.
Clack said Tucson, Arizona, is about two to two-and-a-half hours from the Mexican border.
Clack and Ricardo Estrada were at a casino, with her aunt, in Tucson on June 25. After leaving, Ricardo Estrada was to get food and meet her at their home. He met her, but without the food.
He told Clack that Estrada-Puentes called him from the airport to pick him up. However, the pair’s story differs.
Clack said Estrada-Puentes was left at a bus stop on Valencia Avenue in Tucson. Ricardo Estrada said his brother said he was going on a trip to California.
Ricardo Estrada said he dropped him off in a neighborhood where he was going to be picked up and “hang out with some chick.”
Estrada-Puentes said about $8,000 would be transferred into his brother’s account. The transfer was never made as Gonzalez’s cousin Vanessa Villegas did not receive all the necessary information to make the transfer.
Villegas was asked to open a bank account in her name for Gonzalez and Estrada-Puentes. He asked for it to be liquidated on that June day.
“He needed it to be done because he was running out of money,” she said about her conversation with the accused.
As the wire transfer did not go through, the money was given to Lidia Cortes for Gonzalez’s children.
According to Free Press files, the amended criminal complaint on a charge of open murder was filed Sept. 27, 2011, and can include first-degree murder and all lesser included offenses.
According to NRS, sentencing for first-degree murder can include life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
Soon after the killing, Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco. Estrada-Puentes spent last year in custody in Mexico City, where he underwent extradition hearings.
The preliminary hearing under Justice of the Peace Mason Simons will last approximately two days, after which it will be determined if Estrada-Puentes should be bound over for trial.
More than two dozen witnesses are scheduled to testify, including family members and law enforcement.
ELKO – After a day and a half of testimony and a request by the defense to bind over Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, 34, on a charge of second-degree murder, he was bound over to district court Friday by Judge Mason Simons on the original charge of open murder, for allegedly strangling his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez.
Simons stated, because of testimony and evidence, the court has found “slight or marginal evidence” that Estrada-Puentes committed open murder, including first-degree murder and all lesser offenses.
“Obviously Mr. Estrada has been charged with open murder — first degree murder and the lesser included offenses — as I’m sure the court is well aware, even at the preliminary hearing stage there’s certain things that the state has to show, at least by slight or marginal evidence, in terms of binding Mr. Estrada over on a theory of first-degree murder,” said defense attorney Sherburne Macfarlan.
He said there are three specific elements to determining first-degree murder. The State must show the murder was willful, premeditated and deliberate.
“What I’m suggesting to this court is the State has not shown premeditation or deliberation,” said Macfarlan.
He referred to the statements of those around the pair — particularly around June 24, 2011 — did not see animosity regarding the relationship. Estrada-Puentes even suggested they go look for a trailer for Gonzalez.
“We have absolutely no statements made by Mr. Estrada, prior to June 25, 2011, which would indicate that he had any thoughts ... as to wanting to harm Stephanie Estrada, much less kill Stephanie Estrada,” Macfarlan said.
The evidence shows, according to the defense, something occurred that morning ultimately leading to the death of Gonzalez. Therefore, he asked the court to not bind over Estrada on “a theory of first-degree murder,” but on “a theory of second-degree murder.”
“Premeditation is not something that must occur days or even weeks in advance, it could be just seconds or minutes before, and that statement where K’iawna recounts hearing her father say ‘You’re dead,’ that’s enough, the State would suggest, that he has developed that premeditation and carries that out by strangling Stephanie,” said Chad Thompson, for the prosecution.
He said premeditation is also shown by the four minutes that must pass for strangulation to occur.
“Basically he’s committed to something that really takes a significant amount of time,” said Thompson.
Concluding Testimonies
Before the State rested, testimony from the Washoe County Crime Lab, where Gonzalez’s autopsy was conducted, indicated she was killed by strangulation.
The prosecution, through a video conference with the lab, spoke to Dr. Piotr Kubiczek who said his findings during Gonzalez’s autopsy supported the diagnosis and mechanism of strangulation. He came to this conclusion because of the presence of abrasions and small areas of bleeding on the surface of the skin, known as petechiae.
Both of Gonzalez’s cheeks showed signs of this.
David Buchler, deputy district attorney, asked with every injury named if they were recent or remote to the death. All were declared recent. Kubiczek later explained, when asked by the defense team, remote injuries would indicate evidence of healing.
Kubiczek also said, in support of his diagnosis, there was evidence of congestion of sclera, the white of the eye, and conjunctiva in both eyes. He also pointed out a hemorrhage, within the sclera, on the lower edge of the left eye.
There was also was an abrasion on Gonzalez’s left shoulder, and contusions or bruising on the back of her scalp, the occipital scalp, and the left arm and elbow, which were attributed to a blunt force object, he said.
“When I dissected the neck organs I found an area of hemorrhage, or bleeding, between the soft tissues of the neck on the left side, then there was bleeding within the left aspect of the larynx. I also found a subarachnoid hemorrhage on the left side of the brain” said Kubiczek, explaining important, internal evidence discovered.
Subarachnoid hemorrhage is bleeding in the space between the brain and the tissue covering it, and in many cases this is the result of blunt force trauma and would relate to the bruising on the scalp.
The forensic pathologist also described the physiological process of strangulation. He said the force required to close off the jugular veins is about 4.4 pounds. Blood would still be pumping into the head through the carotid arteries causing increased blood pressure in the head and skin rupturing small vessels.
Blood and oxygen is no longer supplied to the brain with the pressure of about 11 pounds and the brain dies within approximately four minutes, he told the court.
Consciousness is lost within 10 to 15 seconds.
Additionally, the lead detective on the case in 2011, who found Gonzalez’s body while executing a search warrant with other members of the city police in the trailer on Garcia Lane, testified.
Det. Kevin Blue said there was no sign anything had been taken and nothing appeared abnormal about the residence.
The team was about ready to finish its search when Blue — attributing it to a feeling — needed to move the objects that turned out to be hiding Gonzalez’s body. The room had previously been searched.
Gonzalez was found on her left side between the wall and the bed in the children’s bedroom.
Blue said, upon finding the body, she was “cold to the touch,” there wasn’t a pulse and her body was stiff, or in rigor.
His theory was the incident happened next to the children’s bathroom. This was based on the location of her personal effects.
In the course of searching for Gonzalez, officers encountered Michelle Quintero – Gonzalez’s cousin and the first to testify Friday – and her husband in the Garcia Lane trailer trying desperately to find Gonzalez.
They succeeded in finding her purse, cellphone and other belongings. The couple was alerted to Gonzalez’s disappearance while at the Wild Horse Reservoir with the family.
History
According to Free Press files, the amended criminal complaint on a charge of open murder was filed Sept. 27, 2011, and can include first-degree murder and all lesser included offenses.
According to NRS, sentencing for first-degree murder can include life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
Soon after the killing, Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco. Estrada-Puentes spent last year in custody in Mexico City, where he underwent extradition hearings.
ELKO — Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Monday on an open murder charge in the 2011 death of his estranged wife.
The arraignment will be at 9 a.m. in the Elko County Jail Courtroom on Silver Street with Judge Al Kacin presiding.
Estrada-Puentes was bound over to district court in March by Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons, almost five years after he allegedly strangled Stephanie Gonzalez.
After a day and a half of testimony by family, friends and investigators in Elko Justice Court, Simons found “slight or marginal evidence” that Estrada-Puentes committed open murder, including first-degree murder and all lesser offenses.
Lidia Cortes, who has become a proponent against domestic violence in the time following her daughter’s death, was the first witness called to the stand.
The next day the defense asked Simons to bind over Estrada Puentes on “a theory of first-degree murder,” said Sherburne Macfarlan, explaining there are three elements to first-degree murder the State must prove: it was willful, premeditated and deliberate.
“What I’m suggesting to this court is the State has not shown premeditation or deliberation,” he said.
Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson said premeditation can occur seconds or minutes before an event such as this one.
In this case, the State argued premeditation is shown by the time it takes for strangulation to occur.
Dr. Piotr Kubiczek of the Washoe County Crime Lab said the results of the autopsy supported Gonzalez died by strangulation. He came to this conclusion because of the presence of abrasions and small areas of bleeding on the surface of the skin, known as petechiae.
According to Free Press files, the amended criminal complaint on a charge of open murder was filed Sept. 27, 2011, and can include first-degree murder and all lesser included offenses.
According to NRS, sentencing for first-degree murder can include life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
ELKO – Family of the victim and her alleged killer filled the jail courtroom observation area to hear Eduardo Estrada-Puentes plead not guilty Monday to the murder of Stephanie Gonzalez.
About five years after Estrada-Puentes, 34, allegedly strangled his estranged wife, he will be tried for her death. Stephanie Gonzalez was killed June 25, 2011.
He waived his right to a speedy trial – within 60 days of arraignment — before District Judge Al Kacin.
“This case has a lot of notoriety, so have you talked about how many jurors?” Kacin asked Estrada-Puentes’ attorney Sherburne Macfarlan.
The defense attorney said he had not discussed it with the District Attorney’s office, but the state estimated five days would be needed for trial and he estimates the court will need six.
Kacin said he will schedule the jury selection to begin on a Monday to move the proceedings along. Jury selection normally begins on a Tuesday. Kacin also said it will be held in the county commissioners’ room since his courtroom is not big enough to handle a large jury pool – at least 150 people.
“The other part of it is I know it’s got a lot of interest,” Kacin said. “We have a lot of people, I assume, here to observe these proceedings out in the gallery at this courtroom attached to the jail and so we’re going to need the room just for that as well. So we’ll select that jury at the commissioners’ room.”
Kacin brought up another issue, that he was the judge who signed the warrant of arrest in Elko Justice Court.
“The way the rules for judges work in our state, if you’ve been a judge in another court for the same case, you are subject to disqualification; however, that can be waived,” Kacin said. “I’m here to tell Mr. Estrada as well as the state that I can be fair and impartial. I have no actual or personal bias against either the state or Mr. Estrada, but this would be what’s called an implied bias issue.”
Kacin asked the defense and prosecution to get together to decide if a waiver can be done.
“If you can’t agree on that simply let me know, and I will have to disqualify in this case,” he said.
“I suspect you will be the presiding judge,” Macfarlan said.
The trial date will be set after the defense and prosecution discuss the court’s calendar with the judge’s staff.
Gonzalez’s mother, Lidia Cortes, was one of several family members in the gallery of the courtroom.
“I’m pretty devastated,” Cortes said after the proceedings. “I was hoping that he would plead guilty so we didn’t have to go through a trial, especially the two little ones, the girls having to testify all over again.
“… It’s been a tough, almost five years. I just want to say thank you to everyone that has supported us throughout this ordeal; family, friends and our community. I know they’ll be there with us throughout the whole thing too.”
She said the justice system scares her, but she hopes the court will be able to seat jurors.
“I’m hoping for a guilty verdict,” she said.
Cortes also said she is still active in advocating for domestic violence education throughout the community.
“I want to continue advocating against domestic violence, and hopefully help the women in our community to get out safe,” she said. “These horrific violent acts still plague our community. It saddens me very much to hear and see that it still continues. I think I just need to be out there more and hopefully get the abusers the help that they need.”
Estrada-Puentes was bound over to district court in March by Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons.
According to Free Press files, the amended criminal complaint on a charge of open murder was filed Sept. 27, 2011, and can include first-degree murder and all lesser included offenses.
According to NRS, sentencing for first-degree murder can include life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
ELKO — Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, 34, is scheduled to face trial beginning Tuesday on an open murder charge in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez.
The defendant pleaded not guilty in district court in late April.
Estrada-Puentes was bound over to district court in March by Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons, almost five years after he allegedly strangled Stephanie Gonzalez.
After a day and a half of testimony by family, friends and investigators in Elko Justice Court, Simons found “slight or marginal evidence” that Estrada-Puentes committed open murder, including first-degree murder and all lesser offenses.
Estrada-Puentes is accused of strangling Gonzalez on June 25, 2011. Soon after, Estrada-Puentes fled to Mexico.
With the help of the FBI and Mexican federal authorities, he was located and arrested in the State of Jalisco.
He was extradited to Nevada and transported to the Elko County Jail in October 2015.
According to Nevada Revised Statutes, sentencing for first-degree murder can include life without parole; life with a 20-year minimum for parole; or 50 years with a minimum of 20 years for parole.
A large jury pool is expected for the trial.
ELKO — Opening arguments for the Eduardo Estrada-Puentes trial had the State asking the jury for a verdict of guilty to first-degree murder and his defense citing voluntary manslaughter.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, is being tried on an open murder charge in the 2011 death of Stephanie Gonzalez. He pleaded not guilty in district court in April.
Chief District Attorney Chad Thompson conducted the opening statements for the State in which he established a timeline leading up to Gonzalez’s death and the supposed activities of Estrada-Puentes after.
He began by showing the jury a photo of the then 29-year-old Gonzalez where her body was found. He said her autopsy stated her injuries were consistent with death by strangulation.
The latter point was established by Dr. Piotr Kubiczek of the Washoe County Crime Lab, who will give testimony at a later time, said Thompson.
Thompson asked the jury return a verdict of guilty to first degree murder in order to hold Estrada-Puentes “accountable.”
Defense attorney Sherburne Macfarlan told the jury this was an opportunity to come before them and to set forth a theory of the case. In doing so, he delineated the differences within an open murder charge.
It includes first-degree murder and all lesser offenses. First-degree murder was said to include: “malice of forethought,” a deliberate attempt to kill, and premeditation.
Malice is a component to second-degree murder, while the latter two factors described above are not.
Voluntary manslaughter is prompted by “irresistible passion,” he said.
The defense, comprised of David Lockie and Macfarlan, was not in the court to deny Estrada-Puentes caused Gonzalez’s death, said Macfarlan.
“It’s a case about degree,” he said, explaining it was a result of passion.
Macfarlan presented other pieces of information concerning the investigation such as the trash of the Garcia Lane residence being collected by authorities and later examined to find condoms.
Also, the phone records of both Gonzalez and Estrada-Puentes were looked into by investigators, and the number of a man — who stated he began a relationship with Gonzalez shortly before her death — was found.
Macfarlan said the argument between the pair, overheard by their daughter K’iawna, then 5, was about relationships and infidelities.
The defense asked members of the jury to maintain an open mind and not jump to conclusions. Estrada-Puentes is guilty of voluntary manslaughter, said Macfarlan.
Beginning testimony for the Eduardo Estrada-Puentes trial included statements from his two daughters D’srey, 15, and K’iawna, 10, and his estranged wife’s parents Lidia and Chris Cortes.
The State called 12 witnesses — some of which were recalled — Wednesday, said Thompson.
These individuals consisted of the family of both Estrada-Puentes and Gonzales, a social worker who interviewed K’iawna about what she heard the day of the murder, and members of law enforcement who further established the timeline for what occurred five years ago.
------
This story has been corrected from the original version which stated Estrada-Puentes was claiming a defense of involuntary manslaughter.
ELKO – There may be a potential issue in the Eduardo Estrada-Puentes trial as it was broadcast online Wednesday afternoon, because of the proceedings being held in the Elko County Commission chambers.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, is being tried on an open murder charge in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez. He pleaded not guilty in district court in April.
District Attorney Tyler Ingram approached Elko District Judge Al Kacin as an officer of the court Thursday. He explained the video broadcast system automatically streamed the court proceedings from approximately 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday – the same time the county commission was scheduled to meet.
This discussion was done outside the presence of the jury and the alternates, said Kacin.
There is one hard copy of the video requested by Ingram, who said he has never seen the video and he did not believe anyone in his office has either. This was given to defense attorneys Sherburne Macfarlan and David Lockie.
“The State’s concern is any confidential communications between defense counsel and the defendant,” said Ingram.
Elko County Executive Assistant Michele Petty said there are not any other recordings and the footage is “not archived for public view,” said Ingram.
Kacin said it sounded like appropriate steps were taken to mitigate the situation, but said this is a greater issue with the County.
“Typically, for any sort of broadcast there would have to be a court order dealing with that. So, that bothers me,” he said. “I think this is a function of Elko County not providing appropriate court facilities for district judges to do their job.”
Both Ingram and Kacin stated court proceedings are open to the public.
Macfarlan said he does not believe there is anything to hinder the trial or cause a mistrial.
The video and audio will be reviewed by the defense, before the jury is set to deliberate on the trial.
“It’s my distinct hope that all we are going to get out of this is what Mr. Macfarlan said. There’s a recording of the proceeding that the public has access to anyway,” said Kacin. “We have a lot of members of the public here today, there’s a lot of community interest in this trial, which is why we’re holding it down here.”
The judge said his courtroom is not big enough, especially considering the style in which the jury had to be selected.
Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting in Wells.
Investigation Testimony
The second day of testimony in the Estrada-Puentes trial included statements by the former lead detective in the 2011 case and the doctor who conducted the autopsy.
Kevin Blue discussed the investigation of the case as he was the lead detective, until early 2014, when he left the police department.
Blue was originally asked to “ping” the OnStar system to find the location of Gonzalez’s missing vehicle. When that was not fruitful, he did the same thing for her cellphone.
Thursday’s testimony also discussed phone records obtained on both Estrada-Puentes and Gonzalez, where the number of a Nelson Nunez was discovered. Several text messages were exchanged, but Blue did not have access to them as it appeared all of Gonzalez’s texts had been erased.
There were also phone calls made by what appears to be the defendant around 6:13 until 6:15 in the morning on June 25, 2011.
In earlier testimony, Nunez agreed when Chief District Attorney Chad Thompson asked if Nunez and Gonzalez were in a “dating relationship of sorts.”
Dr. Piotr Kubiczek testified Gonzalez’s death is consistent with strangulation and the injuries have the appearance of blunt force trauma.
Check elkodaily.com for an in depth look at the testimony.
ELKO – Approximately 26 witnesses testified in the Eduardo Estrada-Puentes trial, which came to a pause Friday as both the State and the defense rested their cases.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, is being tried on an open murder charge in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez.
The prosecution – represented by Chief District Attorney Chad Thompson and Deputy District Attorney David Buchler – and the defense – comprised of David Lockie and Sherburne Macfarlan – will meet with Elko District Judge Al Kacin to solidify the jury instructions.
Closing arguments on both sides are to be completed over the weekend and presented to the jury Tuesday, when a verdict is expected to be handed down.
Thompson asked for a verdict of first-degree murder. This brings forth the idea of premeditation as it takes approximately four minutes for strangulation to occur.
Macfarlan said the defense is not disputing Estrada-Puentes committed the act, but it was voluntary manslaughter.
Certain facts have not been disputed by either side. Estrada-Puentes brought their children – D’srey, K’iawna and Andres – back on June 24, 2011 to Elko from a trip to Tucson, Arizona.
Several witnesses, including Gonzalez’s mother Lidia Cortes and her cousin Michelle Quintero, acknowledged divorce papers had been taken out.
Gonzalez, and her then 10-year-old D’srey, went to the Garcia Lane residence to pick up her uniform and contact lenses. She forgot her uniform, ultimately leading her to return early the next morning.
After that time, Gonzalez was never seen or heard from again. The initial investigation included a search for her body, which had been hidden between the bed and the wall in the children’s bedroom, and the location of Gonzalez’s SUV and a borrowed Chevrolet Malibu.
Both were located at local apartment complexes.
K’iawna – who entered the courtroom carrying a teddy bear with tears in her eyes; members of the gallery were also crying — and Andres were in the residence when Gonzalez was killed. K’iawna testified to hearing her mother yell “Eduardo” and her father calling Gonzalez a bitch three times. She did not remember Estrada-Puentes saying “You’re dead,” but she remembers having to leave.
The child described her mother’s voice to the prosecution as scared and “shrieky.” The yelling continued for approximately four to five minutes, before everything went silent.
She said she knew her mother was in the children’s bedroom because the door was shut.
Other testimony included that of Cortes stating K’iawna heard Estrada-Puentes say, “You’re freaking dead.”
D’srey later told the court she knew her parents were getting divorced. The 15-year-old discussed that she knew something was wrong five years ago, when she couldn’t contact either parent when on a family trip to Wild Horse Reservoir. Soon the family packed up and went in search of her mother.
It was stated her mother continuously spoke to her. She told the defense her mother was protective. However, not reaching Estrada-Puentes was also worrisome as he would call D’srey to say good morning.
The manager Gonzalez had worked with at the Scoreboard Casino also thought it was off she did not hear from the victim, who was described as punctual and always ready to work.
Following Gonzalez’s death, K’iawna spoke with her aunt Shania Cortes, who made a recording of what the child said happened. This included comments concerning her father dragging her mother, but she didn’t see that.
Pamela Sheets, a social worker for the Division of Child and Family Services, interviewed the child in July of that year. K’iawna was avoidant but alert, said Sheets, explaining the conversation included the child saying she thought her father did it with his hands.
Quintero and her husband Jaime were the ones to find Gonzalez’s cellphone and purse, which were tucked behind the bed.
Three witnesses rounded out the evidentiary portion of the trial Friday morning. They included a detective with the Elko Police Department who helped transport Estrada-Puentes to the Elko County Jail after the defendant’s extradition, and an FBI special agent, who extradites “fugitives from foreign countries for state and local officials.”
Detective Michael Marshowsky interviewed Estrada-Puentes along with Lt. Ty Trouten upon his return to the United States last year.
Trouten asked the majority of the questions, which included how long the defendant planned to kill his estranged wife and if he intended for the children to be present.
Estrada-Puentes responded with questions such as if that was what his children were being told, as well as, “Did you see me do it?”
ELKO — The State and defense will make their closing arguments in the Eduardo Estrada-Puentes trial today in the Elko County Commission chambers.
The evidentiary portion of the trial concluded Friday, following more than two dozen witnesses and three days of testimony.
Estrada-Puentes, 34, is charged with open murder in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez.
It is believed she was strangled following a brief altercation, when she returned to the Garcia Lane residence where Estrada-Puentes was staying with the couple’s two younger children, K’iawna and Andres.
Following the June 25 killing of Gonzalez, her family and authorities began to look for her as well as attempt to locate her vehicle — a black Yukon Denali SUV.
This led into the initial missing persons investigation.
Authorities were also looking for the Chevrolet Malibu Estrada-Puentes borrowed from Aubrey Clack in Tucson, Arizona, because the air conditioning in his vehicle was out. During the questioning of Clack — who was in a relationship with Estrada-Puentes’ brother Ricardo — the defendant’s state of mind was inquired about.
Clack said Estrada-Puentes was in Arizona because he and Gonzalez were not getting along. However, the witness said the defendant told her if Gonzalez wanted to work things out, he would drive back to Elko. Additionally, he felt Gonzalez may not have cared anymore because of the length of his stay in Tucson, supposedly without an attempt to make things better.
Clack said she believed Estrada-Puentes was seeing one or two other women in Tucson due to his having hickeys on his neck.
Estrada-Puentes did not express the intention to harm Gonzalez, said Clack to the defense during cross examination. She said she did not detect anything “sinister” in his borrowing her Malibu.
Sgt. Mark O’Dell of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department was asked by Elko authorities to speak to Clack and Ricardo Estrada. According to his testimony, Clack told him Gonzalez normally initiated reconciliation and Estrada-Puentes said she would only not do so if she was seeing someone else.
On the morning of Gonzalez’s death, several witnesses confirmed it looked like Estrada-Puentes had walked to different locations, including his neighbor on Garcia Lane and Raul Becerra Haro.
Becerra, who was dating Estrada-Puentes’ cousin as the time, was asked and agreed to drive Estrada-Puentes that Saturday morning to the Salt Lake City airport.
He said Estrada-Puentes’ pants looked dusty upon his arrival to the Georgia Avenue residence.
Detective Rick Moore was made the lead detective on the case following former Elko Police Detective Kevin Blue’s move to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
He discussed finding the Chevrolet Malibu at the Sunrise Apartment Complex on Metzler Road. Both Blue and Moore discussed the reclined position of the driver’s seat after finding both vehicles.
Moore said the apartment complex is approximately one mile from Garcia Lane; Georgia Avenue, off Last Chance Road, is approximately two miles from the Metzler Road location.
These are within walking distance.
Blue’s testimony included a myriad of subjects, including phone and airplane records, finding Gonzalez’s body, Lidia Cortes telling him about a drawing K’iawna made, statements recorded by the child’s aunt and uncle after her mother’s death, and why Estrada-Puentes came back to Elko.
The latter point included testimony, where Blue was initially told by Estrada’s mother he came back because the children wanted to. She later stated Gonzalez took out divorce papers and possibly posted about it online.
While documenting the residence on Garcia Lane, Blue said he did not see signs of forced entry or signs of a struggle.
Blue, who attempted to interview K’iawna, also interviewed D’srey who said her father told her he believed Gonzalez was seeing other men. Estrada-Puentes also elaborated on the relationship by explaining he still loved her but he knew they were not going to get back together.
Blue said the defendant described his mental state to the then 10-year-old in that he wanted to commit suicide but he wouldn’t because of the kids.
A verdict is expected to be handed down by the jury today.
ELKO – Eduardo Estrada-Puentes was found guilty of first-degree murder today in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez, a case that led to a three-year manhunt and galvanized the community’s efforts to prevent domestic violence.
An Elko District Court jury returned the verdict over the noon hour after hearing closing arguments from attorneys this morning.
Chief District Attorney Chad Thompson’s presentation included having the courtroom pause as he counted off four minutes, the average time it takes for someone to die from strangulation.
Estrada-Puentes’ defense claimed the act was voluntary manslaughter, done in the heat of passion during an argument on the morning Gonzalez stopped by their trailer home to pick up her work uniform.
More than two dozen witnesses were called over the course of the one-week trial.
Elko residents contributed thousands of dollars in reward money at “Justice for Stephanie” fundraisers. He was finally apprehended in Mexico in October 2014 after being involved in a fight, and extradited to the United States.
This story will be updated later today at elkodaily.com.
Failure to bring out this scenario “is inconsistent with the first degree murder element of ‘deliberation,’” the petition states.
Claiming his counsel was ineffective in pursuing a lesser conviction of manslaughter or second-degree murder, Estrada-Puentes filed a petition against then-Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels claiming unlawful detention.
He also claims that the defense failed to attack the testimony of one of their children who was present at the scene.
A child psychologist could have established “how an honest 5-year-old child can misperceive reality and be manipulated by adults,” the petition states. It claims that verbal threats recalled as being made by Estrada-Puentes could have instead been from the movie “The Bride of Chucky” that the children had watched the night before the homicide.
The petition seeks additional testimony from Dr. William O’Donohue, a psychologist who testified for the defense.
A June 2022 email from O’Donohue states that young children are very suggestible and “studies generally show over 90% succomb [sic] to suggestive influences and then report incorrect memories.” He said it was unlikely that the child saw her mother with a bloody nose, and the suggestion “could have come from a movie.”
District Judge Al Kacin, who heard the original case, signed an order on Nov. 19 for the state public defender to pay $4,000 to Kubiczek as a retainer. A status hearing was held today, Dec. 21.
The murder case was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” in 2012 while authorities were searching for Estrada-Puentes and Gonzalez’s mother Lidia Cortez was raising reward money for his return.
He was located in Mexico in 2014, brought back to Elko for trial, and is currently serving a life sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center.
Cortez created the “Justice for Stephanie” nonprofit fundraiser for domestic violence causes. She died in April 2021.