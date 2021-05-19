Highway Patrol: Trooper finds 5.5 pounds of meth in traffic stop

ELKO – An Idaho woman was arrested Sunday on drug trafficking charges after she was pulled over for allegedly speeding on U.S. 93, and her male passenger was taken into custody on a felony U.S. Marshals warrant.

Shortly after 8 a.m. a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper stopped a Toyota passenger car about 33 miles south of Ely.

“During his investigation, the Trooper identified possible criminal activity and performed a consent search of the vehicle,” stated the agency. “The Trooper subsequently located approximately 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine inside the trunk.”

Danielle Marie Adams, 37, of Rupert was taken to the White Pine County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, selling or transporting methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.

Passenger Jose Rosario Juarez, 39, of Burley was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and selling or transporting methamphetamine, in addition to the outstanding warrant.

