Hill outpaces Porter in district judge race

ELKO -- Public Defender Kriston Hill outpaced incumbent Judge Nancy Porter in the Elko District Judge Department 1 race on Tuesday, while Justice of the Peace Mason Simons was headed to the newly created Department 3 bench over John W. Muije.
With 56% of the vote in, Hill was ahead of Porter by 7,602 to 5,419.
Porter and Hill vied for the bench in what became a hotly contested race -- and the most expensive -- of the local 2020 election season.
Porter has been on the bench since 2011, when she was appointed by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval. She was elected twice, in 2012 and 2014.
Hill questioned the efficiency of Porter’s courtroom when she announced her campaign, stating she found “significant delays in Department 1” regarding criminal and civil cases. Later, she called attention to Porter’s sentencing record in regards to serious and repeat offenders.
“There are many factors to take into consideration before sentencing anyone, including repeat offenders,” Hill wrote in a candidate Q&A for the Elko Daily Free Press in October. “In my mind, the most critical factors are the severity of the crime and the criminal history of the defendant. It’s been said that the best indicator of future behavior is past behavior."
Porter defended her sentences, explaining in her Q&A her process for sentencing defendants who plead or are found guilty in her court.
“I follow the law and the Constitution, and I never impose a sentence until I have heard all the evidence and considered all the factors, including statements from the victims and their families, the nature of the crime mandatory sentencing requirements, drug and alcohol addiction and probation history,” Porter wrote. “Sentences must be carefully tailored to fit each situation.”
Campaign finance records filed over the past nine months with the Nevada Secretary of State’s office disclosed Porter and Hill were the top two candidates running for office in Elko County to receive the most campaign contributions and spend the most in their bid for the bench.
Porter received more than $39,000 from campaign donors, funding $20,500 herself . The filings stated she spent approximately $24,000 by Sept. 30.
Hill received more than $20,000 in donations, pitching in more than $10,000 toward her campaign. Her campaign costs totaled more than $17,000.
Department 3
The win for Simons comes seven years after he was first elected as Justice of the Peace in 2012. Before that, he served as an Elko County public defender and then Court Master for the Fourth Judicial Court, presiding over various family and juvenile courts and created the Family Drug Court program.
Simons has also served concurrently as Municipal Judge for the City of Elko.
In his campaign statement, Simons said he sought the position to create Department 3 as an opportunity to serve the residents of Elko County.
“When a person has business before the District Court, to that person, their case is the most important case in the world. Until that case is resolved, their life is on hold,” he said in his campaign announcement. “A district court judge and their staff are here to serve the public, to make sure that cases are processed and disposed of quickly, and that the calendar is run efficiently.”
Judge Al Kacin retained his seat as Department 2 District Judge, running unopposed this year.
He has served as district judge since 2011, when he was appointed by Gov. Sandoval. Before that, he served five years as Justice of the Peace.
