Hill outpaces Porter in district judge race

“I follow the law and the Constitution, and I never impose a sentence until I have heard all the evidence and considered all the factors, including statements from the victims and their families, the nature of the crime mandatory sentencing requirements, drug and alcohol addiction and probation history,” Porter wrote. “Sentences must be carefully tailored to fit each situation.”

Campaign finance records filed over the past nine months with the Nevada Secretary of State’s office disclosed Porter and Hill were the top two candidates running for office in Elko County to receive the most campaign contributions and spend the most in their bid for the bench.

Porter received more than $39,000 from campaign donors, funding $20,500 herself . The filings stated she spent approximately $24,000 by Sept. 30.

Hill received more than $20,000 in donations, pitching in more than $10,000 toward her campaign. Her campaign costs totaled more than $17,000.

Department 3

The win for Simons comes seven years after he was first elected as Justice of the Peace in 2012. Before that, he served as an Elko County public defender and then Court Master for the Fourth Judicial Court, presiding over various family and juvenile courts and created the Family Drug Court program.