Himmelman bound over on firearms charge

ELKO – An Elko man arrested after the shooting of two people at a southside trailer park in January appeared in court Friday but not on a homicide charge.
Austin Himmelman was bound over to Elko District Court on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a category “B” felony.
Himmelman was arrested Jan. 12 in Sparks, five days after police were called to a trailer park off of South Fifth Street where they found a male victim outside of the trailer with a gunshot wound and a female victim inside, who had also been shot.
Matthew Baze, 32, died Jan. 8 in a Utah hospital.
The woman had surgery for a bullet wound.
The case is being handled by the Nevada Attorney General’s office with Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael J. Bongard representing the state.
The Elko County District Attorney’s office referred the case to the Attorney General due to a conflict of interest.
Law enforcement testified they located a gun with one round in the chamber and a magazine with three rounds along the bank of the Humboldt River near the railroad tracks.
Represented by Public Defender Matthew Pennell, Himmelman was bound over by Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist.
A category B felony in Nevada carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
At last report, the Elko Police Department had not completed its investigation into the shooting.