Home invasion murder trial begins

Court staff said organizing the jury trial took “a long time” with preparation and planning to arrange seating and follow social distancing requirements and sanitization guidelines.

Jurors in Honeyestewa’s trial had been selected at the Elko Convention Center on Tuesday. They were separated into two groups of seven, resting in the two jury rooms on the second floor.

In the courtroom, jurors were spaced out in the gallery more than six feet apart. Witnesses sat in the jury box, and legal counsel rearranged their chairs to face the jurors instead of the judge.

All present within the courtroom were required to wear face coverings, removing them only to speak at certain points in the trial.

Porter addressed the jurors at the start of the proceedings, apologizing for the 110-year-old wooden chairs they would sit in and explaining that more recesses would be granted during the trial. After a lunch break, cushions were provided to make jurors more comfortable for the remainder of the trial.

The public can watch the trial on Zoom, but spectators are prohibited from recording the trial or distributing it online or on social media, and could face a jail sentence for recording or distributing the proceedings online or on social media, according to a court order filed on Oct. 6.