Home invasion suspect gets jail time

ELKO – A man arrested in January on a home invasion charge in Carlin has been sentenced to jail instead of prison.

Thurman Robert McDole, 43, allegedly beat a man, threatened to throw a child through a wall, and broke back into the Hamilton Street home after leaving, according to police statements.

The Utah man was visiting his sister’s home when he “snapped” over the sound of music being played on a computer, according to a police report. He then got into an altercation with another man and punched him “several times in the head, broke a glass on the floor, and then left the residence through the front door.”

The sister locked the door but a short time later McDole allegedly broke it into several pieces. He re-entered the home and punched the other man in the head several more times before leaving again, according to the police report.

McDole was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of battery, home invasion and burglary. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges of conspiracy to commit home invasion and conspiracy to commit burglary, and was sentenced May 10 by District Judge Kriston Hill to a total of 360 days in Elko County Jail.

