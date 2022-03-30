Homeless woman arrested for brush fire arson

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of third-degree arson following a brush fire past the homeless camp on the west edge of town.

An Elko Police Department officer arrived at the scene off the end of Hot Springs Road around 1 p.m. As he approached on foot with a fire extinguisher he saw a woman “attempting to splash water from the river onto a large brush fire” using a small plastic bucket and a soda bottle.

The officer emptied his fire extinguisher on the blaze and had the woman move away from the flames. City of Elko firefighters arrived but the overgrown area was not accessible to vehicles, the officer said. Crews were able to contain the blaze at less than half an acre.

The woman was identified as Conja P. Engelhart, 38. She had matches and told the officer several different reasons for starting the fire, according to a declaration of probable cause filed with Elko Justice Court.

The Elko County Fire Protection District assisted with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Engelhart has been arrested several times over the past seven years, including on charges of indecent or obscene exposure in May 2020, September 2019 and June 2018.

Her bail on the arson charge was listed at $5,000.

