Honeyestewa sentenced to life for deadly home invasion

ELKO – A man found guilty of the home invasion death of an Elko homeowner was sentenced this week to life in prison.
Alan Joseph David Honeyestewa, 27, was sentenced by Judge Nancy Porter for first-degree murder with the use of a firearm and/or deadly weapon, a category “A” felony.
The sentence includes the possibility of parole in 20 years, but he was also sentenced to a deadly weapon enhancement of 2-10 years to be served consecutively.
The sentence came two months after a jury found him guilty of open murder in the death of Brad Smith; attempted robbery with the use of a firearm; invasion of the home with possession of firearm; burglary with a firearm; and conspiracy to commit robbery.
He was also convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit invasion of the home, both gross misdemeanors.
The jury found him not guilty of destroying, altering, erasing, obliterating, and/or concealing evidence, a gross misdemeanor.
In addition to the first-degree murder sentence, Porter imposed maximum sentences on the remaining counts, including a year in jail for the conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit invasion of the home, both to be served concurrently with time served.
The minimum aggregate is 34 years for all sentences. For the deadly weapon enhancement for attempted robbery with a firearm, he was sentenced to an aggregate of 6 to 15 years in prison.
Credit was given to Honeyestewa for 897 days served in the Elko County Jail since his arrest on July 17, 2018.
Porter said Smith, who was at home in bed, was “completely an innocent victim” when the crime occurred.
According to court documents, police said Honeyestewa and Tieres A. Lopez Sr. went to Smith’s home after 11 p.m. on July 7, 2018, where a gunfight ensued between the two men and Smith.
Smith died of his gunshot wounds. Honeyestewa was shot four times and was transported to Salt Lake City for treatment.
Police said they thought Honeyestewa and Lopez were accompanied by Tyrell Holley and Taylor Miller.
Lopez, who was arrested the day after the shooting, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison by Porter on Aug. 14, 2019.
Honeyestewa spoke during the hearing before his family members, asking forgiveness from Smith’s family members who also sat in the gallery.
Attorney Gary Woodbury, who defended Honeyestewa, asked the court to give his client 20-50 years on the murder charge or life in prison with eligibility of parole in 20 years.
Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram requested life in prison without the possibility of parole on behalf of Smith’s family, whom he said was “engaged in this process and their love for Bradley is unwavering.”
After the sentence was handed down, Ingram said Smith was a hard-working father, brother, uncle and son “who had an enormous amount of life ahead of him. He was an innocent victim who didn’t deserve to die.”
“Obviously a lengthy prison sentence will never make Bradley Smith’s family whole, however, I hope this will provide them some closure."