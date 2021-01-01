Honeyestewa sentenced to life for deadly home invasion

Credit was given to Honeyestewa for 897 days served in the Elko County Jail since his arrest on July 17, 2018.

Porter said Smith, who was at home in bed, was “completely an innocent victim” when the crime occurred.

According to court documents, police said Honeyestewa and Tieres A. Lopez Sr. went to Smith’s home after 11 p.m. on July 7, 2018, where a gunfight ensued between the two men and Smith.

Smith died of his gunshot wounds. Honeyestewa was shot four times and was transported to Salt Lake City for treatment.

Police said they thought Honeyestewa and Lopez were accompanied by Tyrell Holley and Taylor Miller.

Lopez, who was arrested the day after the shooting, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison by Porter on Aug. 14, 2019.

Honeyestewa spoke during the hearing before his family members, asking forgiveness from Smith’s family members who also sat in the gallery.

Attorney Gary Woodbury, who defended Honeyestewa, asked the court to give his client 20-50 years on the murder charge or life in prison with eligibility of parole in 20 years.