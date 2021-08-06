Hospital carjacker sentenced to prison

ELKO – A man who carjacked a Toyota from a woman in the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital parking lot has been sentenced to prison.

David Aaron Thompson, 37, of Salt Lake City pleaded no contest to robbery with the use of a deadly weapon in the February 2020 incident.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the hospital on the morning of Feb. 27 after a woman reported her car had been stolen at knifepoint.

The woman said she was parking her Toyota Camry in the hospital’s back parking lot and when she got out a man approached her and told her to give him her keys or he would stab her.

She told police she threw her keys at the man and ran into the hospital. When officers arrived she provided a description of the man and her vehicle to police.

A hospital security guard told police Thompson had been treated in the emergency room and was released earlier that morning.

Police said the victim was able to identify Thompson from a photo lineup. He and the stolen car were located later that day in Mountain Home, where he was arrested.