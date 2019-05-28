ELKO – An Elko hotelier has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman who worked for him.
Champak Lal, 57, was arrested Friday at 1500 Idaho St. on a warrant charging sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, coercion with force or threat of force, and five counts of open or gross lewdness.
The sexual assault is alleged to have occurred last year but the Elko Police Department did not find out about it until March 15, according to a release from the department. They investigated the woman’s claims, and the case was turned over to the Elko District Attorney’s Office at the beginning of May.
According to an unsworn declaration from a police detective, the alleged victim set up a hidden camera in a kitchen where she had been subjected to repeated instances of unwanted touching.
“None of the videos appear to contain consensual contact with [the woman] but rather the Defendant imposing his will upon her,” stated the detective.
Police reviewed the footage and interviewed the suspect, who initially denied touching the woman but later said they had sex but it was consensual, according to the declaration.
Lal’s bail was listed at $275,000.
