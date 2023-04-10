CARSON CITY – The remains of a woman found by hikers more than 30 years ago near Battle Mountain have been identified as a Salt Lake City woman.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the skeletal remains were found on Feb. 25, 1990, about 13 miles east of Battle Mountain in an area referred to as Hilltop Canyon.

The remains were determined to be female and, over the years, multiple methods were used in an effort to identify her but they were unsuccessful.

In June 2022, the Nevada State Police Investigation Division and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) partnered with Othram Inc. technology to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could establish an identity for the woman or a close relative.

Nevada State Police reported that the skeletal remains were sent to Othram with funding provided by NamUs, the Research Triangle Institute, and the National Institute of Justice. Othram’s in-house genealogy team used forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads, which were returned to Nevada State Police detectives.

Further investigation identified the person as Judy Manzaneras of Salt Lake City. She had been missing since 1989 and was just 19 years old when she was last seen.

Her cause of death was ruled as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Nevada State Police Investigation Division at 775-684-7412.