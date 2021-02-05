Hung jury on one defendant's drug charges in cockfighting case

Countering Dunn’s argument that Jorge Ruiz was unaware about the drug trafficking, Mill’s said “it’s implausible that he didn’t know what was going on. How is he not noticing people burying and digging up large quantities of meth on his property?”

Mills said he agreed with Dunn that the state should be held to a high standard, “and that standard has been met and more.”

“Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, the state would invite you to focus on what you do have, the concrete evidence.”

Ramirez-De La Torre was defended by attorney Gary Woodbury, who argued his client was under the control of a drug cartel and feared for his safety and his life if he did not obey orders from the cartel.

Woodbury said his client worked as a caretaker, but maintained that there was no evidence of Ramirez-De La Torre slicing the combs or wattles from the roosters inside his residence.

“The fact is that he is a minor bit player in this, and if law enforcement would have pushed this a little bit, the world would have been a whole lot better because they could have got a level up on these cartels instead of trying to get a 34-year-old minor league player in prison for a very, very long time,” Woodbury said.