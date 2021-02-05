Hung jury on one defendant's drug charges in cockfighting case

ELKO – The Elko County’s District Attorney’s office plans to retry a man on drug trafficking charges after jurors were undecided as to his guilt.
A hung jury was declared in the case of Jorge Landeros Ruiz on two felony counts of drug trafficking and one felony count of maintaining a place for unlawful use of a controlled substance.
But Ruiz was found guilty of 20 counts related to a cockfighting operation discovered on his property during a drug raid in 2019, which included 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure, and 10 additional counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal.
Co-defendant Hector Hugo Ramirez-De La Torre was found guilty on 25 felony counts, which included trafficking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and 10 charges related to cockfighting.
Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills Justin Barainca represented the State in the dual trial of the two men that was conducted over a three-week span.
Mills said his office intends to re-try Ruiz on the three drug counts.
In closing arguments, the defense stated that evidence of drugs, drug paraphernalia, scales or wire transfers was never found in his home by the Elko Combined Narcotics Taskforce that raided Ruiz’s Osino property on March 19, 2019.
Law enforcement confiscated 8.8 pounds of methamphetamine, $13,000 in U.S. currency and eight firearms in the raid.
Speaking on behalf of Jorge Ruiz, attorney Karena Dunn asked jurors to find her client not guilty of all charges, pointing to witness testimony throughout the trial that drugs were found in and around outbuildings and trailer residences on his property, but not inside his home.
Before the raid, Ramirez-De La Torre was under suspicion for drug dealing as law enforcement arranged controlled buys through Clinton Sandstrom and Sheldon Olsen, which sparked surveillance of the Kale Drive residence in Osino and prompted a search warrant, Dunn explained.
Law enforcement found methamphetamine, wire transfers of money and a firearm inside Ramirez-De La Torre’s trailer located on Ruiz’s 2.7-acre property, Dunn said.
Additionally, Dunn pointed out the task force searched another trailer where Eduardo Ruiz lived, finding approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, more than $12,000 in cash, five cellphones, and wire transfers.
Eduardo Ruiz, who was arrested with Ramirez-De La Torre and Jorge Ruiz, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, attempted drug trafficking and five counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal. On Dec. 13, 2019, he was sentenced to 6-18 years in prison by Judge Al Kacin.
However, no drugs were found in Jorge Ruiz’s main residence, Dunn stated.
“As you heard, there were no drugs found at all inside the main residence where Jorge resided with his family. There was no drugs or drug paraphernalia was found at all in that main residence,” she said.
Dunn also questioned Olsen’s testimony during the trial and asked the jurors to remember the state prosecutors had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ruiz was guilty of charges.
“Is he consistent? Absolutely not! Did those items rise to the levels of the proof we have? Proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Jorge Ruiz had anything to do with these drugs? The evidence does not support he aided and abetted. There’s no evidence he maintained a location because he would had to have known about it,” she said.
“The evidence the state has provided to this jury about Jorge being involved in this drug operation is simply not there,” Dunn said. “The state says use your common sense, but there’s no substitute for evidence.”
In rebuttal, Mills addressed Dunn’s questions, explaining that for Olsen, who was arrested seven months after the Osino bust on six counts of drug trafficking, gave a statement to authorities before a plea deal was reached where he agreed to testify in the case.
However, Olsen’s eyewitness testimony was consistent with the location of drugs and Ramirez-De La Torre’s trailer on the property, Mills said — even down to the revolver with a scope that Olsen sold to Jorge Ruiz, which was found by law enforcement next to Ruiz’s bed.
Countering Dunn’s argument that Jorge Ruiz was unaware about the drug trafficking, Mill’s said “it’s implausible that he didn’t know what was going on. How is he not noticing people burying and digging up large quantities of meth on his property?”
Mills said he agreed with Dunn that the state should be held to a high standard, “and that standard has been met and more.”
“Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, the state would invite you to focus on what you do have, the concrete evidence.”
Ramirez-De La Torre was defended by attorney Gary Woodbury, who argued his client was under the control of a drug cartel and feared for his safety and his life if he did not obey orders from the cartel.
Woodbury said his client worked as a caretaker, but maintained that there was no evidence of Ramirez-De La Torre slicing the combs or wattles from the roosters inside his residence.
“The fact is that he is a minor bit player in this, and if law enforcement would have pushed this a little bit, the world would have been a whole lot better because they could have got a level up on these cartels instead of trying to get a 34-year-old minor league player in prison for a very, very long time,” Woodbury said.
Regarding the cartels, Mills referred to law enforcement testimony that denied there was cartel involvement in Elko, and Sandstrom’s testimony that he did not “have any specific knowledge [cartels] are involved. It’s just speculation.”
“No retribution has been taken against Sandstrom and Olsen, the two drug dealers that put their necks on the line to testify in this case. You saw them, they haven’t been harmed,” Mills said.
Additionally, Ramirez-De La Torre’s “duress defense” would force his defense counsel to prove beyond a preponderance of evidence that he committed criminal acts under threat of bodily harm or death.
“The state would submit that there has been zero evidence of any specific direct threats to Hector Ramirez,” Mills said.
Mills, who asked jurors to find both men guilty of all charges, countered the defense counsel’s points, pointing out that all three men arrested had their names on boxes in the chicken receiving area, and that scissors and shears were found in a barn. Instructions on cockfighting were found inside Jorge Ruiz’s primary residence.
“It doesn’t take a wild leap to see all three of them were involved in this stuff,” Mills said. “All three are up to chicken stuff up to their neck … the evidence shows unequivocally all three of these guys were in this together.”
In the penalty phase, Ramirez-De La Torre faces a maximum of 10 years to life in prison or 10-25 years and will not be eligible for probation on those charges, Mills said.
He also faces up to six years in prison for the firearm conviction, a category “B” felony, and up to four years for each count of the unlawful killing or maiming of an animal, a category “D” felony.
For possessing an animal with the intent to fight, a category “E” felony, the law stipulates mandatory probation.
Ruiz faces the same penalties that are related to the charges of cockfighting.
The trial concluded on its ninth day with the verdict in Elko District Court, presided by Judge Kacin.
During the raid, more than 500 hens and roosters and incubators were discovered on the property, along with cockfighting paraphernalia. About half of the chickens were found to have been abused and/or treated cruelly and, by court order, were euthanized by a veterinarian.
Four horses — one later euthanized — and nine dogs were also found on the property.