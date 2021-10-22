Hunter finds woman’s body near Elko

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide after a hunter found a body Thursday morning in Coal Mine Canyon northeast of Elko.

Detectives were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m. and determined that the body was that of a female.

“Due to the condition of the female, an identity could not be determined at the scene. A full autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identify the victim,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to reach out to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 775-748-1684.

