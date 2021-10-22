 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Hunter finds woman’s body near Elko

  • 0
Coal Mine Canyon
GOOGLE MAPS

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide after a hunter found a body Thursday morning in Coal Mine Canyon northeast of Elko.

Detectives were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m. and determined that the body was that of a female.

“Due to the condition of the female, an identity could not be determined at the scene. A full autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identify the victim,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to reach out to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 775-748-1684.

0 comments
0
0
0
15
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News