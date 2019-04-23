ELKO – A man accused of shooting his wife and then cutting his own throat has been taken into custody in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized after the incident earlier this month.
Brian Rowley was being held without bail on a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service as part of last week’s Operation Silver STAR (Strategically Targeted Apprehension Response).
Deputies were dispatched April 7 to a residence on Holiday Drive in Spring Creek on a report of shots being fired. Inside the home they found Courtney Rowley with gunshot wounds to the chest/abdomen and Brian Rowley with a knife wound to the neck.
They were both air-lifted to a Utah hospital.
Courtney Rowley also is out of the hospital and recovering from her wounds, Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza reported last week.
According to a detective’s statement attached to Rowley’s criminal complaint, Courtney Rowley called 9-1-1 “and informed the operator, not verbatim, that her husband, Brian Rowley, shot her with a gun.”
The couple had been in a domestic dispute during which Brian Rowley allegedly attempted to push Courtney Rowley to the floor in a bedroom. Courtney Rowley then went into the dining room but Brian Rowley allegedly followed her and shot her.
When law enforcement arrived, “Brian Rowley was lying in the kitchen with a laceration across his throat and a knife near one of his hands,” the detective reported.
A .357-caliber handgun was found on the floor of the living room.
