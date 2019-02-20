ELKO – An Idaho man’s alleged admission of molesting children for decades has extended to Elko County because he lived here from roughly 1996 to 2003.
Mac William Henderson, 58, was arrested Dec. 15 by police in Caldwell, Idaho, on two felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.
During the Caldwell Police Department’s investigation, detectives discovered that Henderson was alleged to have sexually assaulted a boy and girl over the course of many years and in one case over a decade, according to a release from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said Henderson initially denied the accusations and then later admitted to detectives “I have been molesting kids for a while.” He also said “This goes back years. I should have been taken back in the late ‘70s.”
The Idaho victims told police that Henderson would not only physically sexually assault them, he would also make the victims watch pornography, including child pornography.
Henderson previously lived in California, Oregon and Nevada, prior to Idaho. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office listed five addresses with the hope of discovering prior victims.
“Members of our community may not know they have information, but by releasing the previous addresses where Henderson is reported to have lived, we are hoping it can trigger some memories,” stated the sheriff’s office.
The addresses are 670 Dillon Drive in Spring Creek; and 1805 Ruby View Drive Apt. 44, 299 Douglas St. No. 4, 755 Washington St., and 673 Third St. in Elko.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Elko Police Department would like to speak to anyone with more information about Mac William Henderson.
Anyone with information can contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421 or the Elko Police Department 775-777-7310.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.