BURLEY, Idaho — A local woman was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and two years indeterminate after taking her then 4-year-old granddaughter out of state without permission.

Elizabeth Rose Crofts of Burley was charged in November 2021 after police issued an Amber Alert regarding the child.

Along with the prison sentence, Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe placed Crofts in the state’s retained jurisdiction program for one year, according to court records.

The program, also referred to as a rider, means she will be incarcerated at an Idaho Department of Correction prison but will receive treatment and access to programs, and will remain under the judge’s jurisdiction.

If she successfully completes the rider program she will go back before the judge and could be placed on probation.

Under a plea deal with the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office, Croft pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping using a North Carolina vs. Alford plea and a second count of second-degree kidnapping was dismissed.

An Alford plea means she did not admit to all the elements of the charge but the state may have had enough evidence to convict her.

The child was found in Elko, Nevada, days after her mother reported her missing and the Amber Alert was issued.

Crofts was at a casino when she was arrested.

The child’s mother told police that Crofts had picked up the child in the morning to take her to school, but the girl never arrived at the school.

The child’s mother then went to a motel where Crofts was staying and found Crofts had checked out of the room.