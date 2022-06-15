 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho man accused of cheating at Jackpot casino

ELKO – An Idaho man has been arrested on four felony counts of gaming fraud after being accused of pinching and pressing his bets at blackjack tables in a Jackpot casino.

Patrick D. Howard, 39, of Nampa was observed adding chips or removing them after viewing his cards numerous times in June 2021, according to a Nevada Gaming Control Board report. Although some of his actions resulted in losses, he had a net gain of $1,637.50 in payouts, the board concluded.

The incidents were captured on camera by the casino’s surveillance department.

Howard was playing Royal Match 21, which is a traditional game of blackjack with an optional side wager. If the player’s first two cards are of a matching suit, the player is paid 2.5 times their Royal Match wager. If the player has a king and queen of the same suit – a royal match – he or she is paid 25 times the wager. Then the play continues.

An investigation revealed that on 26 occasions, Howard either added or withdrew chips after seeing his cards.

Howard was charged Aug. 26 and turned himself in at the Elko County Jail on Friday. The booking sheet did not list any bail amount on the four felony charges.

