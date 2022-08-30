Idaho man accused of indecent exposure at casino hot tub

ELKO – A Boise man was arrested on a felony indecent exposure charge following a hot tub incident at a Jackpot casino.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called around 8 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man had exposed himself in front of a child. A 13-year-old male said he was in the hot tub when the man approached and changed into his swimming trunks.

The boy said he left on his bicycle but the man chased after him.

Security camera footage was reviewed and Jesse P. Kaye, 29, was seen undressing in front of the boy next to the hot tub, according to the deputy’s statement.

Kaye’s shorts, underwear and sandals were found at the hot tub.

He was arrested on a charge of indecent or obscene exposure in the presence of a child, and booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $5,000.

