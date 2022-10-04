 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko

ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago.

Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Elko Police Department was contacted in December by an officer from Nampa who said a Diamondback 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen was flagged by an online tracking service as having been pawned at a shop in Elko on Oct. 27.

According to court records, police learned that the gun was still at the pawn shop and requested video surveillance of the man who pawned it.

Salsgiver’s bail was listed at $20,000.

Russell Salsgiver

Salsgiver
