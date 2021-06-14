 Skip to main content
Idaho man charged with animal abuse
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested on Friday for abusing a dog with a baseball and hatchet stemming from an incident six months ago.

Tyson Hicks, 23, of Boise, was arrested in his hometown on June 11 and charged with unlawful torture, maiming or mutilation of a dog, a category “D” felony.

According to court documents, an animal control officer was dispatched to a Spring Creek residence on Dec. 2.

A witness stated that a 3- or 4-year old boy had been playing in a back bedroom of the house when he began to cry. It was thought that Hicks’ dog, an adult male black lab/Pitbull mix, had bit the toddler, but no puncture marks or blood were visible, the witness said.

Hicks allegedly then took the dog to the back yard and began hitting it with the baseball bat, at one point stating “he was going to ‘kill his dog’” and demanded a gun from the witness. When the request was refused, he then used a hatchet to strike the dog again.

The witness and the child’s father said they tried to explain to Hicks the boy was unharmed, but he “would not stop abusing the dog.”

The criminal complaint stated the dog suffered “multiple lacerations and abrasions.” He was treated the next day by a veterinarian.

Evidence was forwarded to the Elko County District Attorney’s office and charges were formally filed on Jan. 21.

Hicks was booked into Elko County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Tyson Hicks

Hicks
