Indecent exposure suspect on 'most wanted' list

ELKO – A man accused of stripping naked on a September night and running through sprinklers in Wells has made the Elko County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” list.

Deputies were called to a gas station around 11 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021, on a report of a man “in the bed of an older blue Dodge truck undressing in the parking lot.” A woman reported seeing him run naked through sprinklers between the station and a motel, according to court records.

When deputies arrived about 10 minutes later they located the pickup truck on the Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp, and arrested John T. Falvey, who is now 62.

A criminal complaint was filed in February 2022 charging him with failure to register as a sex offender, and the complaint was amended in June to include a charge of indecent exposure.

Falvey, however, is not listed on the national internet sex offender database or on databases in Nevada or in California, where he was originally charged with indecent exposure in June 2001.

Falvey was charged with failure to register in Elko County and convicted in October 2018. He was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Nancy Porter. He then appealed his case and it was upheld by the Nevada Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals, however, also ruled that the district court erred at sentencing by ordering him to submit to lifetime supervision pursuant to Nevada law.

In November 2019 the court issued an order that stated “Therefore, we reverse the imposition of the special sentence of lifetime supervision, and we remand for the district court to enter an amended judgment of conviction that removes the special sentence of lifetime supervision.”

Falvey was placed on the sheriff’s Most Wanted list Monday morning. His last know residence was Deeth, and a $30,000 warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up in court on the charges.

