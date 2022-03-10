Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy with a clenched fist.

Antonio J. Rodriguez, 25, was booked Tuesday on a felony warrant for assault on a protected person by a prisoner and battery by a prisoner for the August 24 incident.

He was also arrested in November 2019 on a charge of battery by a prisoner, and in June 2019 for possessing a stolen vehicle, driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering others, unsafe passing or overtaking, driver failure to obey traffic control device, aggressive driving, and violation of probation.

Rodriguez was arrested twice in 2017 on charges including possession of stolen property, burglary, and breaking into a vehicle.

In June 2017 he pleaded guilty in Elko Justice Court to one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.

In October 2017 he pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail with credit for 147 days. He was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, marijuana use and gambling.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0