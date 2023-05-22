ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate faces additional charges following a violent escape attempt in November in which he reportedly broke a window and crawled out of his cell.

Chancy K. Yates, 29, of Spring Creek had been caught earlier in the evening of Nov. 7 with a large shank made from door metal, according to a jail deputy’s report. At 9 p.m. a different deputy was notified by the control room that Yates’ cell door was unsecured, and had him moved to a different cell.

Deputies said Yates became upset about his mail being searched, and requested a second blanket. When they told him they would need to check with medical staff about whether he was authorized to have a second blanket, Yates allegedly began kicking the cell window and kept kicking until he broke through and climbed out of his cell.

Yates then went to the main door of the cellblock and began kicking it, and grabbed a tablet and smashed it against a window. More units were called to the jail, including Elko Police Department officers.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza arrived and began talking with Yates as he threatened to kill officers while holding a piece of broken glass as a weapon, according to a deputy’s report.

Yates further resisted members of the Detention Response Team after they arrived but he was able to be placed in a different cell nearly two hours after the incident began.

He was charged possessing a dangerous weapon by an incarcerated person, escape by a felony prisoner, damaging jail property, and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not a firearm.

Damage to the jail cost more than $1,700 to repair.

Narvaiza and Undersheriff Justin Ames cited the incident earlier this year in a report to county commissioners regarding the impact fentanyl addiction is having on the jail.

“I think it’s important that people see the violent behavior that we’re kind of starting to look at,” Ames said as he played video clips of the incident for commissioners.

Yates’ bail on the new charges was listed at $230,000. According to jail records, he was originally arrested in September on a burglary charge after being found in possession of a stolen horse trailer.

Yates was also arrested eight years ago as one of two people suspected of burglarizing businesses in the Plaza Forty shopping mall on Idaho Street, as well as another business on Manzanita Lane and two places in Spring Creek.

He failed to show up in court and was listed in July 2015 as one of the sheriff’s department’s “most wanted” suspects. He was arrested a month later after returning to Elko on a bus from Oregon.