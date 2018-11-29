ELKO – A fugitive felon who was being held in Elko County Jail slipped out Wednesday afternoon but only enjoyed about 15 minutes of freedom.
Jeremy Austin Estep, 31, of Elko had been in jail since his Nov. 16 arrest on Interstate 80 for walking intoxicated on a roadway and making false statements to obstruct a public officer.
“Estep was using a telephone in the facility when he was able to take advantage of a brief period of time as officers were exiting a door and was able to leave the facility by exiting the door,” said a statement from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff Ron Supp said the phone is located in an area not far from doorways.
“Some guys were coming in and some guys were going out at the same time,” Supp said, “so the doors were open and he just saw the opportunity” to flee.
The deputies began chasing him on foot along the railroad tracks. They were joined by Elko Police Department officers.
The pursuit ended approximately 15 minutes later when Estep was found hiding in a vehicle not owned by him, near the homeless camp on Hot Springs Road.
One city police officer suffered a slight injury during the incident.
Estep was not injured. He was returned to the detention facility and faces additional charges of escape by a prisoner, resisting or obstructing a public officer, and burglary.
Supp said Estep’s felony charges are from Kansas, where he is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Estep was also arrested in Hamilton, Montana in January 2015 on felony assault charges, after he allegedly tried to throw a shot glass at a bartender. A female bartender grabbed his arm and other patrons in the bar duct-taped his hands together to hold him until law enforcement arrived, according to a report in the Ravalli Republic.
