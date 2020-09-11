Inmate escapes while on work crew

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A trusty at Elko County Jail escaped Friday while serving on a work crew on Mountain City Highway.

Alex Shane Sharp, 35, walked away from the crew in the 1300 block.

“It is believed that Sharp may have left the area in a vehicle,” stated the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharp is described as five feet, nine inches in height, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing inmate’s clothing of orange and white striped trousers and shirt with a white t-shirt.

Anyone who sees Sharp or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency number for Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

“Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend Sharp,” stated the sheriff’s office.

According to Elko District Court records, Sharp is from Michigan and pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny on July 31.

He was sentenced to 270 days in jail by District Judge Nancy Porter.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5