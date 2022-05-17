Inmate to be released 20 years after Jackpot murder

ELKO – A man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a co-worker in a casino parking lot in Jackpot has been granted parole.

Ignacio Ruelas-Ramirez was 47 years old and working as a janitor when he fired multiple shots from a .38-caliber handgun at co-worker Victor Castillo-Jara in September 2001. He was arrested less than an hour later after being identified from security camera footage.

The Mexican citizen was working in the United States on a visa at the time of the murder, according to authorities.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a plea agreement and was sentenced by Elko District Judge Michael Memeo to life with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Ruelas-Ramirez, now 67, was granted parole at a hearing in April. He is scheduled to be released from High Desert State Prison in November.

