 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Inmate to be released 20 years after Jackpot murder

  • 0

ELKO – A man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a co-worker in a casino parking lot in Jackpot has been granted parole.

Ignacio Ruelas-Ramirez was 47 years old and working as a janitor when he fired multiple shots from a .38-caliber handgun at co-worker Victor Castillo-Jara in September 2001. He was arrested less than an hour later after being identified from security camera footage.

The Mexican citizen was working in the United States on a visa at the time of the murder, according to authorities.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a plea agreement and was sentenced by Elko District Judge Michael Memeo to life with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Ruelas-Ramirez, now 67, was granted parole at a hearing in April. He is scheduled to be released from High Desert State Prison in November.

Ignacio Ruelas-Ramirez

Ruelas-Ramirez

 NDOC
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

May 4Peter Taylor and Jessica Faith Morgan, married Aug. 31, 2018

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea deploys army as WHO expressed ‘concern’ over COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News