ELKO – Two inmates being held on drug charges are facing additional felony counts following a March 16 fight at the Elko County Jail.
A deputy said the fight occurred shortly before 5 p.m. after dinner was delivered to their cell block.
Jesus M. Bernal Montes, 32, of Salt Lake City and Erick Estrada, 24, of Tempe, Arizona are charged with battery by a prisoner, conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner, and fighting or challenging to fight.
The inmates wanted a third inmate removed from the block because he was a “snitch,” according to a deputy’s report. Video camera footage appeared to show Bernal Montes attempting to take the inmate’s dinner tray, and Estrada stepping in and striking the inmate on the face. Then Bernal Montes got struck by the dinner tray.
The third inmate was taken to the hospital with an eye injury.
Bail for Bernal Montes and Estrada was listed at $25,000 each.
Bernal Montes was originally arrested in January after nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine and half a gram of heroin were found in a stolen pickup he was riding in on Interstate 80 near Wells. The Nevada Highway Patrol had pulled the vehicle over for speeding.
Bernal Montes was booked on charges of possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. His original bail was $45,640.
Estrada was jailed in December after being pulled over for speeding on U.S. Highway 93. He was arrested on charges including trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, and possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription.
Estrada’s original bail was $296,475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.