Insanity plea entered in slaying of NHP trooper

In addition to the murder charges, Dabritz was also charged in May in Nye County with possession of an explosive device and possession of a component of an explosive device with intent to manufacture.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Department said Dabritz owned a residence about 70 miles northeast of Tonopah.

Karl Dabritz, speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the arraignment on Wednesday, said his brother had been dealing with bipolar disorder for about 10 years and was in the process of obtaining medication, noting that he “went off the edge” several weeks before Jenkins’ homicide.

John Dabritz had been admitted to the Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas between March 14 and 20.

After his release, Dabritz visited the Ely water district office to express his concerns about the spread of COVID-19 through the water and sewer system. He also stopped by the Ely Times office where he was described as being “confused.”

A box with “concerning content” was also left at the Ely courthouse, according to a county official.