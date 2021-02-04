Insanity plea entered in slaying of NHP trooper

ELKO – An Ely man accused of killing a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
John Dabritz, 66, is facing charges of open murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and grand larceny of a firearm in the shooting death of Sgt. Ben Jenkins of Elko last year.
Dabritz entered his plea via videoconference in White Pine County District Court from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Feb. 3, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
White Pine District Attorney Michael Wheable announced in April he would build a case to seek the death penalty.
The jury trial is expected to begin in September.
The plea comes after months of delays since Dabritz was arrested on March 27. After an initial court appearance in White Pine Justice Court, his attorneys filed a motion for their client to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
The case was placed on hold while Dabritz awaited transport to Lake’s Crossing in Sparks. He was declared competent to stand trial on Oct. 6 and bound over to the upper court six weeks later.
Dabritz was diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder, reported Dr. Steven Zuchowski during the competency hearing. Symptoms of the disorder include paranoia, extreme irritability and anger.
In addition to the murder charges, Dabritz was also charged in May in Nye County with possession of an explosive device and possession of a component of an explosive device with intent to manufacture.
The Nye County Sheriff’s Department said Dabritz owned a residence about 70 miles northeast of Tonopah.
Karl Dabritz, speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the arraignment on Wednesday, said his brother had been dealing with bipolar disorder for about 10 years and was in the process of obtaining medication, noting that he “went off the edge” several weeks before Jenkins’ homicide.
John Dabritz had been admitted to the Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas between March 14 and 20.
After his release, Dabritz visited the Ely water district office to express his concerns about the spread of COVID-19 through the water and sewer system. He also stopped by the Ely Times office where he was described as being “confused.”
A box with “concerning content” was also left at the Ely courthouse, according to a county official.
Jenkins, who served 12 years with the NHP, was killed on U.S. Highway 93 in the early morning hours of March 27 when he stopped to help a motorist who appeared to be broken down on the highway.
According to court documents, prosecutors believe Jenkins was shot “to avoid or prevent” his arrest in connection with a series of shooting incidents in Wells and Ely.
The day after his death, a caravan of law enforcement and first responders escorted Jenkins from Las Vegas to Elko where residents lined the streets in their vehicles to pay tribute to the fallen trooper.
On July 8, the public gathered to remember the Elko native’s life and remember his service as a veteran, volunteer, and NHP trooper.