Interstate 80 closed Saturday after chase, suicide

ELKO – Interstate 80’s eastbound lanes between Elko and Wells were closed Saturday afternoon when a suspect being chased committed suicide while driving on the freeway.

“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a brief pursuit with a suspect from a domestic violence incident. During the pursuit the suspect held a firearm out the window of the vehicle, then apparently took his own life while still driving the vehicle,” stated the sheriff’s office.

There was no exchange of gunfire during the incident and no deputies were injured.

The vehicle crashed, and eastbound lanes were closed mid-afternoon about 15 miles east of Elko.

This was the second incident involving firearms on Elko County highways in recent weeks. A Colorado truck driver was arrested in December on I-80 after allegedly pointing a gun at a motorist on U.S. Highway 93.

That suspect was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle.

In July, Nevada Highway Patrol investigated an incident on I-80 near Reno after gunshots were reportedly fired at a vehicle following a crash.

