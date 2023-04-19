ELKO – A Jackpot man who was pulled over on a driving offense is facing a terrorism charge after a deputy’s body cam recorded him saying he would “shoot up the California courts.”

The deputy reported that he spotted Brennan J. Contreras, 29, leaving his apartment on Feb. 4 and knew that he did not have a driver’s license. When he pulled the car over on U.S. Highway 93, Contreras told him he had a valid California driver’s license.

The deputy could only confirm that he had a Nevada ID card so he began to write a citation for driving without a driver’s license. That’s when Contreras reportedly said “I’ll just go shoot up the California courts.”

The deputy finished issuing the citation and reported the incident. Contreras was charged in a March 31 warrant with “making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, lethal agents, or toxins,” a category B felony.

He was booked April 14 at Elko County Jail with bail listed at $10,000.