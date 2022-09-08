Jail inmate gets prison sentence for attacks

ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is being sent to prison after attacking another inmate and a deputy.

Antonio Jose Rodriguez, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner and one count of assault upon an officer in the August 2021 incident.

According to court records, Rodriguez punched another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charged a deputy with a clenched fist.

He was sentenced July 25 by District Judge Mason Simons to one year in jail for the first count and 19 to 48 months in prison for the second count, with both sentences to run concurrently, and was ordered to pay $4,223 restitution to the victim.

Rodriguez has a history of previous offenses. He was arrested in November 2019 on a charge of battery by a prisoner, and in June 2019 for possessing a stolen vehicle, driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering others, unsafe passing or overtaking, driver failure to obey traffic control device, aggressive driving, and violation of probation.

Rodriguez was also arrested twice in 2017 on charges including possession of stolen property, burglary, and breaking into a vehicle. In June 2017 he pleaded guilty in Elko Justice Court to one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence.

In October 2017 he pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence.