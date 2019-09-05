{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man arrested in the robbery of a Dotty’s Casino last year is facing additional felony charges after making a jailhouse phone call in which he talked about drugs stashed in a storage unit.

James B. Squires, 33, was the first of four people to be arrested in the March 2, 2018 robbery that netted about $3,500 in cash from casino bill canisters.

Four days after Squires was booked into jail he made a call regarding $100,000 worth of steroids and manufacturing equipment that were stashed in a rental unit a few days before the robbery, according to a detective’s report. The detective noted that phones at the jail play a message saying all calls are recorded and subject to monitoring.

Police served a search warrant on the rented storage unit and collected many items including a powdery substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. Vials of a yellow substance were later identified as testosterone enanthate, a schedule III controlled substance.

Squires was booked Friday at the Elko County Jail on charges of manufacturing or attempting to manufacture a controlled substance or possession of chemicals for manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. His bail on those charges was listed at $70,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
2
0
0

Tags

Load comments