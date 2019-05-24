{{featured_button_text}}
Elko sheriff patch

ELKO – Local arrest information remained unavailable from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for a second day Friday because of a problem with the office’s records management system.

The office normally distributes booking files to local media each weekday morning.

An office representative said the system was down again Friday morning.

"I have no estimated time for resolution at this point," she advised.  

The outage follows a similar one in mid-February.

