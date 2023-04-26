ELKO – A California man arrested in January 2022 following a long-distance road rage incident, police chase and crash was ordered this week to serve 60 days in Elko County Jail.

Police were called by a driver who said a man later identified as Zachary J. Daniels, 22, of Grass Valley followed them from somewhere near Wildhorse Reservoir to Elko, and then pounded on the windows of their vehicle in a threatening manner.

Daniels was found in his Ford pickup but fled after police ordered him to step out of the vehicle. “The driver fled the gas station in a reckless manner and without his headlights illuminated, nearly striking pedestrians in the parking lot,” police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the driver eventually lost control of his pickup near Copper Street and Enfield Avenue, striking a light pole and two vehicles parked in a residential driveway, pushing them into a house.

Daniels was booked on charges of driver disobeying peace officer while driving under the influence, destroying the property of another, false statement to obstruct a public officer, reckless driving disregarding safety, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to give appropriate signal when required.

He pleaded no contest to conspiracy to elude a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced Monday by District Judge Mason Simons to one year in jail, suspended on condition of serving 60 days “on his days off from work” and other conditions.

Daniels was also ordered to pay a total of $8,341.28 restitution for the damage, most of which was incurred by NV Energy.