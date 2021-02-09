Jailed woman accused of battery on inmate

ELKO – An Elko woman arrested in December on a felony assault charge faces additional charges after allegedly head-butting a fellow inmate at Elko County Jail.

Angela D. Cederstrom, 40, was charged with battery by a prisoner after an inmate said she spit on her, resulting in a fight that left the woman with multiple scratches and scrapes on her face and neck, as well as swelling on her left cheek.

Surveillance footage showed the two women exchange words, after which Cederstrom was seen head-butting the other woman. “Some punches were thrown and the inmates then disengaged,” stated a deputy’s report.

Bail on the charge was listed at $50,000, but Cederstrom remained incarcerated on previous felonies. They include a Dec. 19 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, after police responded to a report of two people fighting with bottles in a downtown alley.

Cederstrom allegedly threatened an officer with a liquor bottle and spit at officers as she was being arrested.

“Cederstrom used her right foot to stomp on the foot of an EPD sergeant who was attempting to adjust her handcuffs,” police said, resulting in an additional charge of battery on an officer.

