ELKO – Six people were arrested on drunken driving charges over the weekend as law enforcement agencies began another “Joining Forces” effort 2023 to apprehend impaired drivers.

The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, and other law enforcement agencies are participating in the campaign from Feb. 10-28.

“Each year, motorists across Nevada are killed or injured because someone made the decision to drive impaired,” state police noted. “In 2022, 382 people died on Nevada’s roadways in crashes where impairment and speed were the top two contributing factors.”

They said impaired driving doesn’t mean just alcohol; it is anything that affects your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.

Two of the arrests were made on Lamoille Highway, three in Elko, and one in Spring Creek.

“Being a responsible driver is simple: if you are impaired, do not drive. Whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have a plan in place to avoid any chance of making a poor decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy,” state police said.

“This Joining Forces campaign reflects the unwavering mission of the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and its dedication to keeping the public safe by finding, investigating, and apprehending persons driving while impaired on Nevada’s highways.”