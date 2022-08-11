Judge adds 50 years to sentence in Elko murder case

ELKO – An additional 50 years was added to Bryce Dickey’s prison sentence in district court on Wednesday that eliminated his chance of the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Dickey, 20, was sentenced to consecutive maximum penalties by Judge Mason Simons for a deadly weapon enhancement to first-degree murder, sexual assault, and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of the crime, in the death of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky.

He received 20 years for each deadly weapon enhancement and life with the possibility of parole after 10 years for sexual assault, bringing his aggregate sentence to life with the possibility of parole after serving 70 years in prison.

Ujlaky’s parents sought no restitution after a brief consultation with Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram.

The final sentencing came about 10 weeks after a jury found Dickey guilty of killing Ujlaky on March 15, 2020, in Burner Basin. In the penalty phase, they sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years served.

The penalties for the remaining charges were left to Simons, who listened carefully to arguments given by Ingram and Public Defender Matthew Pennell, and a victim impact statement ready by Ujlaky’s mother.

Simons rendered his verdict in his courtroom that included about two dozen people, most of whom were family and friends of Ujlaky.

During the sentencing, Dickey sat next to defense counsel Pennell and Gary Woodbury. He was shackled, wearing a red jumpsuit, white t-shirt and black vest. When asked by Simons if there was anything he wished to say during the hearing he replied, “No, there is not, your honor.”

In his statement to the court, Pennell asked Simons to consider Dickey’s age, substance-related issues, mental health, lack of criminal history and other personal challenges and sentence him to concurrent sentences which would maintain his client’s 20-year-to-life sentence.

Pointing back to his closing argument to the jury in May that asked for redemption instead of revenge for Dickey, he asked Simons to “honor” the jury’s first-degree murder sentence.

“I ask the court to honor that as well by extending the same sort of mercy for Mr. Dickey,” Pennell said. “The man sitting before me is not the same he was two years ago. Where he’s going to go, he’ll be able to reflect on what happened and make some decisions better in his life, and in some sense, heal the community.”

Pennell said he asked for concurrent sentences for the deadly weapon enhancement and sexual assault to “give justice fairly and satisfy the needs of society, but also to consider the possibility of redemption in not making the sentences consecutive.”

Alisha Ujlaky, Britney’s mother, read her victim impact statement during the hearing, saying it was directed to Simons instead of Dickey. She told of feeling a “kick to the chest” when jurors returned a sentence that included parole after 20 years on May 23.

She described the “hellish nightmare” she and her family endured during the trial. “Seeing things no parent should ever have to see. Hearing things you should never have to hear.”

To avoid putting herself and her family through future parole hearings, Alisha asked Simons to impose the maximum sentence. “I am pleading with you not to make me face this monster again in my lifetime for ridiculous parole hearings. Please, please allow my family a real shot at healing instead of having wounds ripped wide open again, and facing him to keep him behind bars where he belongs.”

Ingram called Alisha’s victim impact statement “a powerful argument,” agreeing with her that he had the same hit to the chest when the jury returned the 20-to-life sentence.

Although “evil won” on the day Ujlaky was killed and sexually assaulted, Ingram said, “this court should fashion a sentence that tells everyone in Elko County, in the state of Nevada, that if you murder and sexually assault one of our kids you’re going to have a lifetime reminder of what you did. The sentence should also give people in this community a little bit of pause when they think if they should do a crime like this.”

Ingram countered Pennell’s argument about Dickey’s age and request for a concurrent sentence “because at all relevant times, Bryce Dickey was not a juvenile, he was an adult.”

Referring to Pennell’s statement about revenge, Ingram said he respectfully disagreed with the idea presented to Simons.

“It makes a lot of sense but justice and revenge are different,” Ingram said. “We’re asking for justice, not revenge.”

Simons called Ujlaky’s murder “a heinous crime. A young woman with a bright and promising future – who the defendant himself called his ‘little sister’ – had her life stolen from her.” She was “strangled, raped and stabbed in the throat. Her body discarded like trash” and actions by Dickey were intended “to deceive law enforcement and her family about her whereabouts.”

Simons acknowledged Pennell’s request to contemplate Dickey’s problems, but “while those things may explain to some degree what led him to make the decision he made, they don’t explain his callous disregard for the frailty of human life. They don’t explain the hate, the anger, the rage, the ferocity that motivated an 18-year-old man to murder one of his closest friends.”

“It is my responsibility to hold him to account for that conduct,” Simons continued. “I hope the sentence imposed today will bring some solace to the family, while I recognize nothing will bring back your beloved daughter.”

Citing the manner of Ujlaky’s death, “my opinion is that Mr. Dickey should be treated in the same fashion that he treated the victim in this case,” Simons said. “Essentially that there was no mercy granted to Britney and the court. In my opinion, this is a case where the penalty should be the maximum imposed given the heinous nature of this crime.”

It was the final court hearing scheduled in the case of Ujlaky on Aug. 10. More than two years ago, she had been picked up by Dickey near Angel Park on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2020, with the intention of having Dickey take her home.

Each considered the other a sibling, with Ujlaky referring to Dickey as her “Big Brother” and him calling Ujlaky “Lil Sis” to their mutual friends.

A search was launched that night after phone calls and messages to Ujlaky went unanswered and she was reported as missing to law enforcement by her father. Dickey claimed he last saw her when he dropped her off at the Spring Creek High School parking lot to meet a tall man wearing a cowboy hat and driving a green F150 pickup truck.

Testimony during the trial revealed he also steered friends out of the Burner Basin area after noticing their GPS location on social media.

After three days of searching, her body was discovered wrapped in a tarp off a dirt road in Burner Basin near Spring Creek. She had a stab wound in her neck and had also been strangled.

During the investigation, detectives examined surveillance video and found inconsistencies in Dickey’s explanation of events. He was arrested on March 19, subsequently charged with open murder and sexual assault, and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment a few weeks later.

Initially, prosecutors announced the intention to seek the death penalty but it was withdrawn in the weeks leading up to Dickey’s trial. Court documents stated it was rescinded by Ingram after consulting with the victim’s family.

For seven days, jurors heard testimony from witnesses, including law enforcement, family members and friends, reaching a verdict after four hours of deliberation on May 19.