RENO – Elko District Judge Mason Simons attended a commencement ceremony held on May 18 on the University of Nevada campus in Reno where he was formally awarded a Master of Judicial Studies degree by the University, with a trial judge concentration.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that I have had to further my judicial education at the University of Nevada, Reno, the National Judicial College and the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges,” Simons said. “I’ve had an opportunity to learn not only from amazing faculty, but also to network and collaborate with stellar judges and judicial leaders from around the country.”

“My goal is simply to be the best judge that I can be, and I’m grateful for this tremendous program that has helped me to become a better judge,” he continued.

The Judicial Studies Graduate Degree Program at the University of Nevada, Reno was officially established in 1986 and offers a Master of Judicial Studies (MJS) degree as well as a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Judicial Studies.

Since the inception of the Judicial Studies Graduate Degree Program, the University of Nevada, Reno has awarded over 200 graduate degrees in judicial studies to judges from around the nation, including multiple Nevada judges.

Although the University confers the degrees, the program operates in collaboration with the National Judicial College (NJC) and the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) to offer a broad range of core and elective courses for judicial students from around the nation.

The program offers two concentrations: one for trial court judges and another for juvenile and family court judges.

Program faculty are drawn from institutions from across the country, including the University of Nevada, Reno; University of Virginia; University of Minnesota; National Judicial College; National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges; and others. Each is a recognized expert in his or her field (e.g., law, medicine, social science, literature, economics, media, etc.) with extensive experience teaching advanced students and judicial officers.